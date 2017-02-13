Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Undeclared Arts and Communication

The Undeclared program in the School of the Arts and Communication (ArtsComm) is designed for those students who have an interest in one or more programs within ArtsComm but are not yet certain in which area(s) they wish to focus. In close consultation with the Assistant Dean, students in Undeclared choose courses that fulfill requirements in the College Core as well as courses in areas they are interested in exploring as possible majors.

Students in class using laptops

Any questions about Undeclared Arts and Communication can be directed to Erica Bagnarelli, Assistant Dean, at erica.bagnarelli@tcnj.edu