Arts Comm Advising Guide

The Definition and Role of Academic Advising

“Academic advising is a developmental process that assists students in clarifying their life/career goals and developing educational plans to realize these goals. It is a decision-making process by which students realize their maximum educational potential through communication and information exchanges with an advisor; it is ongoing, multi-faceted, and the responsibility of both students and advisors. The advisor serves as a communication facilitator, a coordinator of learning experiences through course and career planning and academic progress review, and an agent of referral to other campus agencies as necessary.”

Davis S. Crockett in “Models for Designing and Implementing a Successful Program.”

Please review the College-wide Advising Policy and the Academic Advising Agreement below to understand the role and expectations of both the student and advisor.

Academic Advisement and Course Planning

All students are assigned a faculty advisor based on their major. Students who are Undeclared/Open Option are advised by the Assistant Dean. It is the student’s responsibility to take the initiative to ensure that he/she is on track with satisfying graduation requirements. The advisor helps the student in this process by providing information, guidance, and by making the appropriate referrals. Your advisor’s name can be found on your PAWS “Student Center.” Students should review their “Academic Requirements” report in PAWS as well as supplemental departmental material to determine which courses still need to be completed. If a student is interested in a different/additional major, minor, or concentration, he/she can utilize the “What If” report on PAWS to explore these possible new programs.

While academic advising is not solely focused on the registration process, it is a key component for which students should be well prepared. Consider reviewing these suggestions for Maximizing Advising & Registration.

Course Overload

Students wishing to request a course overload (more than 4.5 units) should follow the process below, depending on academic department:

Links to Department Advising Resources (Please also pay close attention to all departmental/school emails related to advising):