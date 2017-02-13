Advisement for Undeclared Students

All Undeclared Arts & Comm students are advised by Erica Bagnarelli, the Assistant Dean of the School of the Arts and Communication. Through the AMM 99 seminar, individual advising sessions, and both classroom and outside exploration, students will work toward transitioning to a major by the end of their sophomore year.

Undeclared students will meet with the Assistant Dean at least once per semester to discuss performance in current courses, plan for the upcoming registration, and discuss/explore personal and professional aspirations. Students are expected to schedule a meeting well in advance of registration and attend advisement sessions prepared with classes in their PAWS shopping cart and questions in mind.

How can students best prepare for their advisement appointment and registration? Review these suggestions for Maximizing Advising and Registration.

The Collaborative Advising Relationship

The advising process is a collaborative relationship between the Undeclared student and Assistant Dean Erica Kalinowski. Please review the TCNJ Advising Agreement for an understanding of the expectations of both students and advisors. Students are encouraged to connect early and often with Assistant Dean Kalinowski, and may set up an appointment via https://ericabagnarelli.youcanbook.me.