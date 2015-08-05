Frequently Asked Questions

If the course is not offered by an NJ community college, then the student needs to present a course description and/or syllabus for consideration to either the department chair (for major requirement) or the Academic Evaluators in Records and Registration, if it is a liberal learning course, along with a Course Authorization form. No more than 3 units in the senior year may be earned away from the College. Current students should complete a Course Authorization Form which can be found online or in the Office of Records and Registration. If the course is at an NJ community college, you may use NJtransfer.org to determine transferability. The course authorization is conditional upon earning a grade of C or above from the offering institution. Please note that some courses require a grade higher than a “C” to count toward a major requirement. Please consult academic requirements report for specific grade requirements. Transcripts need to be sent to TCNJ for credit to be applied to a student’s record.