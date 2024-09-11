Blueprint 2028: Cultivating Creativity, Communication, Connections & Careers

The Blueprint for TCNJ’s School of the Arts and Communication (ArtsComm) is designed to materialize our vision to transform lives and communities by fulfilling our mission to foster creativity, communication, connections and careers. The goals we articulate and the actions we take are the architecture for realizing this vision and mission.

The Blueprint aligns with the mission, values and strategic direction of TCNJ, as articulated in TCNJ 2027: Extending Our Excellence and We Are TCNJ: A Strategy for Inclusive Excellence. TCNJ has committed itself to “the transformative power of education to develop critical thinkers, responsible citizens, and lifelong learners and leaders.” We have dedicated faculty and staff, working in state of the art facilities and building strong relationships with students. The results are stellar, ranging from a top 10 four-year graduation rate for public institutions to a high percentage of students who participate in signature academic experiences, such as Mentored Undergraduate Summer Experiences. Per The Blueprint, our school is poised to prototype new approaches and design new initiatives to realize TCNJ excellence in the specific context of arts and communication education.

Our Seven Pillars:

Transformative, Personalized Education Community Engagement and Impact Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Fostering Creativity Fostering Communication Fostering Connections Fostering Careers

