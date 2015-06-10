Academic Resources / Policies

Academic Resources

Additional Academic Support Resources

General Resources

Academic Policies & Procedures

Quick Reference Policies & Procedures

Adding and Dropping Courses

Registered students may make adjustments to their schedules from the day they initially register until the end of the first week of classes in the fall or spring semesters. The Academic and Registration Calendar provides specific semester dates. Schedule changes should be made using the College’s PAWS online system. In cases where a class enrollment is at its designated maximum, the student must be granted permission via a registration override from the department chairperson or school assistant dean to enroll in the class.

Change of Major

Students who wish to change their major or declare a second major must adhere to the Change of Major guidelines provided on the academic department’s website, Undergraduate Bulletin, and Academic Affairs Change of Major Resources. Programs may be competitive and admission is not guaranteed.

Dismissal from Major

A student who does not meet departmental retention standards may be dismissed from his or her major. Students who do not meet the criteria for college dismissal are then moved into an “Undesignated Transitional” status and will work closely with the Center for Student Success (CSS) until they have met the entrance requirements and have been successfully admitted into a new program.

Registration Holds

Students should check PAWS well in advance of registration to determine whether they have holds on their account that will hinder course selection. Academic holds will be released only after students have met with their advisors. Please be aware that academic departments cannot lift other types of holds (financial, Health Services, etc.), and all holds must be released before a student is permitted to enroll in courses.

Withdrawing from a Course

Students may withdraw from a course up to the end of the ninth week of the fall and spring semesters. The Academic and Registration Calendar provides specific dates for each semester. Individual course withdrawals must be done through PAWS. Students withdrawing from courses within the withdrawal period but after the add/drop period automatically will receive a grade of W on their transcripts, which has no effect on a student’s grade point average. It is the student’s responsibility to withdraw officially from a course. Failure to withdraw formally will result in failing grades and possible dismissal.