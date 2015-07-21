Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Majors and Minors

We share your passion for connecting people and building community through the power of human expression. In art, design, music, and media, find your voice at the School of the Arts and Communication. The inspirational faculty in all of our academic programs teach marketable skills while fostering the creativity and critical thinking skills you will need to adapt to — or even create — the work of the future.

Majors/Specializations

Pre-professional Program Options

Minors