Majors and Minors

We share your passion for connecting people and building community through the power of human expression. In art, design, music, and media, find your voice at the School of the Arts and Communication. The inspirational faculty in all of our academic programs teach marketable skills while fostering the creativity and critical thinking skills you will need to adapt to — or even create — the work of the future.
Majors/Specializations
- Art Education
- Communication Studies
- Digital Filmmaking and Television
specialization within communication studies
- Emerging Communication Technologies
specialization within communication studies
- Fine Art
specialization within visual arts
- Graphic Design
specialization within visual arts
- Health Communication
specialization within communication studies
- Interactive Multimedia
- Interpersonal and Strategic Communication
specialization within communication studies
- Journalism and Professional Writing
- Music
- Music Education
- Music Performance
- Photography and Video
specialization within visual arts
Pre-professional Program Options
Minors
- Art History and Visual Culture
- Arts Administration and Cultural Entrepreneurship
- Broadcast and Multimedia Journalism
- Communication Studies
- Fine Art
- Graphic Design
- Interactive Multimedia
- Journalism and Professional Writing
- Music
- Music Performance
for music education majors
- Music Studies
- Music Technology
- Photography and Video
- Professional Writing
- Theatre