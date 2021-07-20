Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Facilities and Venues

Sharpen your skills. Showcase your talents. Share your creativity with the community. Great spaces frame the school’s rich academic and cultural life, from music studios and computer labs to an art gallery and broadcast and media production studios.

More than 350 cultural events each year, presented through our TCNJ Center for the Arts, nurture the talents of student and visiting artists while showcasing the power of art to create community.

Looking to hold an event?

Check out our venues. We welcome creative partnerships with both campus and community organizations.

BOOKING INFO

Browse facilities

AIMM Classroom

Computing Laboratory

Don Evans Black Box Theater

Drawing Studio

Exhibition Galleries

Graphic Design Studio

Interactive Multi-media U-Lab

Kendall Hall Screening Room

Kendall Main Stage Theater

Lighting Studio

Mildred & Ernest E. Mayo Concert Hall

Painting Studio

Photo Production Studio

Printmaking Studio

Recording Studio

Sculpture Studio

TCNJ Art Gallery

Television Studio

WTSR Radio Station

