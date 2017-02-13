Pathway to a Major

Through the AMM 99 seminar, exploratory coursework, and individual advisement with the Assistant Dean, undeclared students will work towards transitioning to a major by no later than the end of their sophomore year.

Undeclared students will work closely with the Assistant Dean to explore interests early and develop a path toward meeting their academic goals. As part of the collaborative advising relationship, students are expected to seek guidance (as needed) from additional resources such as Department Chairs, the Career Center, and online resources such as the PAWS “what if” report, departmental websites, and the Undergraduate Bulletin.

Students transitioning to a major must adhere to the “Internal Transfer” guidelines provided on each academic department’s website and/or the Undergraduate Bulletin. Please be mindful that programs may be competitive and admission is not guaranteed. Be aware of the process for your desired program: necessary foundation courses, reflective essays, auditions/portfolios, and be mindful of application deadlines.

Academic Affairs provides a comprehensive guide for Change of Major information that is updated annually.