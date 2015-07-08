Office of the Dean

Pamela Barnett Halladay Dean Dr. Barnett Halladay joined TCNJ as the Dean of the School of the Arts and Communication in July 2023. Dr. Barnett Halladay began her career as a professor of English and African American Studies at the University of South Carolina, and then moved into an administrative role at Princeton University, working on faculty development and student success in their McGraw Center for Teaching and Learning. She has held leadership roles at Temple University, Trinity Washington University and was Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at La Salle University in Philadelphia before coming to TCNJ. Her early writing focused on literature written in response to the liberation movements of the 1960s; more recently her writing and speaking have focused on best practices in teaching and higher education, non-violent communication, and the role of the arts and communication in a pluralistic democracy. Dr. Barnett Halladay earned a B.A. from Barnard College and a Ph.D. from Emory University.

Erica Bagnarelli Assistant Dean Erica Bagnarelli is the Assistant Dean of the School of the Arts and Communication at The College of New Jersey. Since 2019, she has collaborated with academic leadership to oversee registration, scheduling, policy implementation, and data-informed decision-making. She advises Undeclared Arts and Communication students, facilitates the AMM 99 ArtsComm Seminar, and leads strategic initiatives across the school. Erica leads the ArtsComm Connectors program, which supports first-year and transfer students through peer mentorship and community-building, and she is dedicated to advancing students’ professional development and career preparedness through alumni engagement and cross-campus partnerships. With over twenty years of experience at TCNJ, Erica has held roles in Records and Registration, the School of Business, and the Center for Student Success. She also teaches in the First-Year Seminar program and is an active member of NACADA, where she has presented on advising strategies and student success. She holds a B.A. in Communication Studies and an M.A. in Counseling, both from TCNJ.

Meaghan Resta Communication, Marketing and Outreach Specialist Since 2019, Meaghan has managed communications, marketing and outreach for the School of the Arts and Communication. A marketing and communications professional with more than 15 years of experience, Meaghan has worked in both private and public higher education settings. Prior to joining TCNJ, she served as the director of publications and special projects at Stockton University, overseeing the redesign of several publications and co-leading the development of admissions marketing materials and creative content for the university’s brand awareness campaign. She also holds a B.A. in Journalism with a minor in English from The Pennsylvania State University and a M.A. in Organizational Leadership with a concentration in Higher Education from Rider University.

Kate McGonigle Assistant to the Dean and Operations Coordinator Kate joined The College of New Jersey in September 2022, with 10 years’ experience in arts administration in higher education. In her role at the School of the Arts and Communication, Kate manages all daily administrative and financial functions of the Dean’s Office, and works with departments to assist on hiring, purchasing, and planning school wide events. Prior to joining TCNJ, Kate served as the Department Administrator for Rutgers Community Arts, a non-credit pre-college and adult arts education program at Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University. Before embarking on a career in higher education, Kate held positions in corporate event planning and municipal government, as well as artists’ studios and galleries. She has a B.A. in Art History with a minor in Film Studies from Rutgers College.

Rich Kroth Director of Operations, Center for the Arts Margaret Pezalla-Granlund has been with The College of New Jersey since the fall of 2017. She directs the TCNJ Art Gallery and the student exhibition spaces and manages the campus art collection. She received a MFA from the California Institute of the Arts. She has held positions in museums and galleries for more than 20 years, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the Walker Art Center, and the Science Museum of Minnesota. In addition, she is a practicing artist and was awarded a McKnight Fellowship and a Jerome Travel Grant to the archives of the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, AZ and the Velaslevansky Panorama and the Museum of Jurassic Technology in Los Angeles, CA. She has exhibited both locally and nationally, and had residencies at Montalvo Art Center (CA), Byrdcliffe Artist Residency (NY) and Benton Projects (WI.) She is currently an artist-member of the Practice Gallery cooperative in Philadelphia, PA and co-chair of the College Art Association Museum Committee.

Kevin Potucek Assistant Director, Coordinator of Media Facilities Kevin has served as Coordinator of Media Facilities since 2003, managing the college’s television studio, WTSR radio station, equipment distribution, technical support, budgets, planning, and FCC compliance. In his free time, he has served as a freelance sound designer, lighting designer, scenic designer, and stage technician for various theatre and corporate organizations. Prior to that, Kevin served as Theater Manager for the TCNJ Kendall Main Stage Theater for 15 years. He works on the premise that anything can be accomplished with patience and the willingness to learn. He has served as an advisor to student groups since he started at the college in 1988. He currently advises WTSR radio, All College Theatre, The Mixed Signals improv comedy troupe, and Synergy Dance Company. Kevin holds an Arts Degree in Theater Technology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also holds certificates in Dante network audio and is a certified Pro Tools instructor.