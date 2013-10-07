Vision, Mission, and Values

Vision

To transform lives and communities.

Mission

To foster creativity, communication, connections and careers.

Values

Transforming lives: As educators, we intend to develop humans to find their purpose and fulfill their capacities. We are student-centered, but more specifically we are learning-centered, promoting growth and transformation in the lives of students and also faculty, staff, alumni and community partners.

Personalized education: Students define academic and co-curricular goals and are taught and mentored by faculty and staff to achieve those goals in their unique way and meeting school standards. Students’ educational journey is customized to align with their individual aspirations and the needs within their chosen profession.

Community: The community we seek to impact includes the entire TCNJ College community, including alumni. Given our status as a public institution, we seek to positively impact the State of New Jersey and especially our neighbors in the Greater Trenton region.

Creativity: Faculty and students in all of our school’s academic disciplines are empowered to generate freshly original and also interdisciplinary works as artists, designers and musicians, as scholars and writers.

Communication: Students in our disciplines tell stories and effectively convey and exchange ideas and meaning, whether in words, images, designs or music. As important, we develop our students to closely and analytically explore the communication of diverse others.

Connections: We are the school of connections and this word has multiple meanings for us:

Connections between students and faculty and staff Connections between our campus and the community Connections between artists and communicators and their audiences Connections between people of diverse knowledge, experience and perspective

Careers: We develop students for successful and rewarding careers, utilizing their individual talents, speaking to their individual passions and using the knowledge and skills built here at TCNJ to positively transform lives and communities.