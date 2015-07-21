Faculty and Staff

Our faculty are equally committed to teaching. Ours is an open intellectual community, where students are empowered to pursue meaningful questions with the guidance of faculty mentors. Through this shared exploration, students find their voice as scholars, transforming from learner to collaborator. Remarkable intellectual products emerge from these student-faculty partnerships: research papers, book and journal publications, conference presentations, museum exhibitions, and creative projects from documentary films to concert performances, from art curricula to public awareness campaigns.

As drivers of contemporary theory and practice, our faculty embrace the evolving technologies and widening perspectives that are continually reshaping our world. Through this intellectual energy, our teacher-scholars connect students with their own potential to contribute to positive global change.