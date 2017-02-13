Information for First Year Students

All ArtsComm students will be enrolled in AMM 99 ArtsComm Seminar which will provide information and resources on transitioning to TCNJ, exposure to leadership and career opportunities, as well as exposure to the programs and opportunities offered by the School of the Arts and Communication.

For the first semester, students will also be registered for a four unit schedule with the following combination of courses:

AMM 99 ArtsComm Seminar – (0 unit)

First Year Seminar (FYS) (1 unit)

Exploratory course(s) in a major or majors in which you are interested (1-2 units)

Additional College Core course(s) or secondary language (1-2 units)

Undeclared students will be advised by the Assistant Dean of the School of the Arts and Communication until they successfully transition to a major, at which time they’ll be advised by a faculty member in that discipline. Students are encouraged to transition into a major no later than the end of their sophomore year.