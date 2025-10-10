Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

A Culture of Discovery

in the School of the Arts and Communication

Overview

Meet us at the intersection of creativity, drive, innovation, and technology, where new ideas originate that embrace the present while respecting the past. This is the birthplace of transformational expression, greater human connection, and unexpected career paths—all grounded in a highly esteemed, rigorous liberal arts education. We are all storytellers, creating and maintaining a culture.

Collaborators Welcome

Join our deeply cooperative, relentlessly curious community. Get inspired to solve meaningful problems with provocative solutions. You’ll work across departments, neighborhoods and sometimes nations, trying out new ideas while solidifying a practical academic foundation.

Featured: Students collaborate on a cut-paper art installation as part of their Mentored Undergraduate Summer Experience project with art faculty member Elizabeth Mackie.

Programs

Art and Art Education

Develop conceptual, technical, and intellectual abilities while preparing for an arts career.

Communication, Journalism, and Film

Match message to medium—integrating conceptual skills, practical experience, and storytelling.

Design and Creative Technology

Engage your breadth of talents in creating projects that entertain, empower, and educate.

Music

Broaden your musicianship with profound academic inquiry and extensive performance opportunities.

Teacher Education

Develop the skills, knowledge, and foundational experience to be an effective art or music teacher.

Discover TheatreDiscover Theatre

Join a vibrant performing community, explore the theatre minor and view the upcoming season.

Richness in Resources

The buzz of creativity reverberates through our music studios and computer labs, echoes off our stages, and radiates from our art gallery walls. Our state-of-the-art facilities and spaces nurture and showcase a diversity of talents.

FACILITIES AND VENUES

Outcomes

The value of a TCNJ education is reflected in the success of our graduates. They are accepted into top graduate and professional schools and enjoy successful careers in global communication and arts environments. The success of our alumni is grounded in their understanding that the value of creativity lies in its positive impact on others.

Inventive Careers

Our grads forge unique and fulfilling career paths—from music exec, to art liaison to media planner.

Internships

Students gain invaluable, hands-on experience with gigs in broadcast, communications, fine arts and beyond.

Connections

TCNJ has a vibrant network of well-placed alumni who look forward to supporting a new generation of innovators.

Connected by the Arts

All forms of artistic expression have the power to engage, educate and unite. You’ll often find the TCNJ community taking in a production from the Center for the Arts, which highlights various artistic practices to broaden cultural perspectives.

Featured: TCNJ’s Lyric Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s masterpiece musical.

Events

presented by the TCNJ Center for the Arts.

News

the joy project
October 10, 2025
TCNJ’s Artivism Project to explore joy through campus-wide initiatives
Since its inception, the Artivism Project at TCNJ has explored a variety of themes in order to raise awareness about social justice and environmental issues through creative, cross-disciplinary practice. Previous projects have included Weather, Life After Loss, Katrina Ballads, and Springs Eternal. Now in its 10th year, the Artivism Project, under the direction of music department co-chairs Colleen Sears and Eric Laprade, has launched the year-long, campus-wide initiative centered around joy. 
students collaborating in a classroom setting
October 6, 2025
TCNJ students take the lead on real-world design and PR projects through new on-campus agency

  The College of New Jersey’s School of the Arts and Communication is launching Creative State, a student-run public relations and design agency that gives students real-world experience while delivering creative services to campus and community clients.  Made possible by a generous gift from TCNJ alumnus Andy Polansky ’83 and his wife, Maria ’83, Creative […]

#1 public college in the North, 36 years and counting. US News 2026 Best Colleges (Regional Universties North)
September 23, 2025
TCNJ named top-ranked public college in region by U.S. News
U.S. News & World Report released its 2026 Best Colleges rankings today, and The College of New Jersey is once again ranked as the top public institution in the “Best Regional Universities — North” category. TCNJ has held the top spot in its region among public colleges every year since 1991. Other highlights from the […]
A Message from the Dean

Leading our School of the Arts and Communication is deeply meaningful and rewarding work for me. These are the fields that require us to attend closely to the expression of others– whether their words or stories or scholarly arguments, their images or designs or music. This generous and rigorous attention builds both open minds and open hearts. Each of our departments gives us knowledge and methodologies for developing nuanced understandings of the world, for envisioning new possibilities, for collaborating with others to solve problems and be citizens in a pluralistic democracy.

Pamela Barnett Halladay

Pamela Barnett Halladay

Dean