Meet us at the intersection of creativity, drive, innovation, and technology, where new ideas originate that embrace the present while respecting the past. This is the birthplace of transformational expression, greater human connection, and unexpected career paths—all grounded in a highly esteemed, rigorous liberal arts education. We are all storytellers, creating and maintaining a culture.
Join our deeply cooperative, relentlessly curious community. Get inspired to solve meaningful problems with provocative solutions. You’ll work across departments, neighborhoods and sometimes nations, trying out new ideas while solidifying a practical academic foundation.
The buzz of creativity reverberates through our music studios and computer labs, echoes off our stages, and radiates from our art gallery walls. Our state-of-the-art facilities and spaces nurture and showcase a diversity of talents.
The value of a TCNJ education is reflected in the success of our graduates. They are accepted into top graduate and professional schools and enjoy successful careers in global communication and arts environments. The success of our alumni is grounded in their understanding that the value of creativity lies in its positive impact on others.
Our grads forge unique and fulfilling career paths—from music exec, to art liaison to media planner.
Students gain invaluable, hands-on experience with gigs in broadcast, communications, fine arts and beyond.
TCNJ has a vibrant network of well-placed alumni who look forward to supporting a new generation of innovators.
All forms of artistic expression have the power to engage, educate and unite. You’ll often find the TCNJ community taking in a production from the Center for the Arts, which highlights various artistic practices to broaden cultural perspectives.
The College of New Jersey’s School of the Arts and Communication is launching Creative State, a student-run public relations and design agency that gives students real-world experience while delivering creative services to campus and community clients. Made possible by a generous gift from TCNJ alumnus Andy Polansky ’83 and his wife, Maria ’83, Creative […]
Leading our School of the Arts and Communication is deeply meaningful and rewarding work for me. These are the fields that require us to attend closely to the expression of others– whether their words or stories or scholarly arguments, their images or designs or music. This generous and rigorous attention builds both open minds and open hearts. Each of our departments gives us knowledge and methodologies for developing nuanced understandings of the world, for envisioning new possibilities, for collaborating with others to solve problems and be citizens in a pluralistic democracy.