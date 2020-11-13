TCNJ named top-ranked public college in region by U.S. News

The Artivism Project

The Artivism Project (TAP), formerly known as The Institute for Social Justice in the Arts, is a collective of faculty and staff originating from TCNJ School of Arts and Communication that aims to:

Graphic by Alaster Winter ’22

Raise awareness about social justice issues through creative practice, pedagogy, and curriculum

Engage our community in dialogue about social justice issues through aesthetic experience

Cultivate partnerships that advocate for human rights and environmental justice through the arts

Use the arts to help amplify marginalized, invisible, and silenced voices in our communities

Project Overview: Because what’s taken matters The Artivism Project’s current work is a year-long endeavor

that will use a poem by Claudia Rankine entitled “Weather” (recently published in The New York Times) as the catalyst

for a variety of interdisciplinary, creative, arts and

The Artivism Project's (TAP) interdisciplinary collaborations include lectures, art exhibitions, music performances, curricular materials, and other creative experiences that focus on a particular work of art (e.g. a poem, image, or piece of music) that addresses a social justice issue.

Past Projects

Katrina Ballads

Springs Eternal

Do You Want to Collaborate?

If engaging with these themes in your courses, scholarly activity, or outside partnerships is of interest to you, please complete this Google form.