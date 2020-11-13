Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

The Artivism Project

The Artivism Project (TAP), formerly known as The Institute for Social Justice in the Arts, is a collective of faculty and staff originating from TCNJ School of Arts and Communication that aims to: 

the Artivism project logo
Graphic by Alaster Winter ’22

Project Overview: Because what’s taken matters

The Artivism Project’s current work is a year-long endeavor
that will use a poem by Claudia Rankine entitled “Weather” (recently published in The New York Times) as the catalyst
for a variety of interdisciplinary, creative, arts and
humanities collaborations.

Project Collaborations

The Artivism Project’s (TAP) interdisciplinary collaborations include lectures, art exhibitions, music performances, curricular materials, and other creative experiences that focus on a particular work of art (e.g. a poem, image, or piece of music) that addresses a social justice issue.

Past Projects

Do You Want to Collaborate?

If engaging with these themes in your courses, scholarly activity, or outside partnerships is of interest to you, please complete this Google form.