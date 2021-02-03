Current Collaborations

The Artivism Project’s (TAP) interdisciplinary collaborations include lectures, art exhibitions, music performances, curricular materials, and other creative experiences that focus on a particular work of art (e.g. a poem, image,or piece of music) that addresses a social justice issue. Using the social justice inspired work of art, the members of The Artivism Project explore this topic with TCNJ students and faculty across disciplines, programs, and schools. All TAP events are open to the public with special invitations and curricular materials extended to local teachers and their students.

Below are current collaborations of the 2020-21 project: Because what’s taken matters.

Fall 2020 The online exhibition, curated by Associate Professor of Art Belinda Haikes and Director of TCNJ Art Gallery and Sarnoff Collection Margaret Pezalla-Granlund, features artists and designers, who use design strategies to analyze our systems

of social change and the ways in which visual media can challenge an audience and encourage viewers to question

their frame of mind. Interdisciplinary collaboration with Assistant Professor of Music and TCNJ Director of Bands

Eric Laprade. LEARN MORE TCNJ Virtual Exhibition: Be Here Now Students in Assistant Professor of Art Diane Zatz’s AAV 251 Design Fundamentals were randomly paired with students in Department of Music Chairperson and Associate Professor Colleen Sears’ MUS 358: Social Justice, Music, Education to design visuals to complement soundscapes inspired by the poem ​Weather by Claudia Rankine. Selected works were aired on WTSR 91.3 FM radio and featured on WTSR social media channels. (Design above by Brett Schuett) LEARN MORE

Environmental Justice Infographic Design Students in Assistant Professor of Art Diane Zatz’s AAV251 Design Fundamentals were each assigned a paper researched by a student in one of the following courses: FSP161: The True Cost of Fashion, taught by Associate Professor of Journalism & Professional Writing Kathleen Webber, and PBH 379: Environmental Health, taught by Assistant Professor of Education Administration & Secondary Education Karen Gordon. LEARN MORE Virtual Performances of Protest Songs TCNJ Chorale & College Choir Ensembles, under the direction of Director of Choral Activities and Professor of Music John Leonard, engaged in semester-long discussions and projects that studied songs from the civil rights era and contemporary songs of the Justice Songbook. The following webinar link features the ensembles’ virtual performances of protest songs. To access the recording, use passcode: 45wg&agt LEARN MORE

The Artivism Project Home