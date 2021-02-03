Current Project: Because what’s taken matters

The Artivism Project’s current work is a year-long endeavor that will use a poem by Claudia Rankine entitled “Weather” (recently published in The New York Times) as the catalyst for a variety of interdisciplinary, creative, arts and humanities collaborations. The poem starkly frames the current social/political moment and focuses on social justice as they relate to the pandemic and systemic racism. These themes will be explored through coursework across departments, guest lectures, art gallery exhibitions, music performances and compositions, and partnerships with high school teachers and their students.

Weather

On a scrap of paper in the archive is written

I have forgotten my umbrella. Turns out

in a pandemic everyone, not just the philosopher,

is without. We scramble in the drought of information

held back by inside traders. Drop by drop. Face

covering? No, yes. Social distancing? Six feet

under for underlying conditions. Black.

Just us and the blues kneeling on a neck

with the full weight of a man in blue.

Eight minutes and forty-six seconds.

In extremis, I can’t breathe gives way

to asphyxiation, to giving up this world,

and then mama, called to, a call

to protest, fire, glass, say their names, say

their names, white silence equals violence,

the violence of again, a militarized police

force teargassing, bullets ricochet, and civil

unrest taking it, burning it down. Whatever

contracts keep us social compel us now

to disorder the disorder. Peace. We’re out

to repair the future. There’s an umbrella

by the door, not for yesterday but for the weather

that’s here. I say weather but I mean

a form of governing that deals out death

and names it living. I say weather but I mean

a November that won’t be held off. This time

nothing, no one forgotten. We are here for the storm

that’s storming because what’s taken matters.

