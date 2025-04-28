Faculty, students present work at ASIANetwork Annual Conference, organize a film festival

Professor of Communication Studies Yifeng Hu and students involved in the TCNJ Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Advocacy Campaign are raising the awareness of AAPI experiences through recent presentations at the ASIANetwork Annual Conference in March and an upcoming two-day film festival on campus on April 30 and May 1.

Hu, two seniors and one alumnus recently presented at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

Maya McKelvey ’25, Natalie Roesch ’25 and Ann-Kerry Donaus ’24 discussed their individual projects in the multiple years’ AAPI Advocacy Campaign at the inaugural student panel. Hu presented her three-year journey of the AAPI Advocacy Campaign as well as her experience last summer at the Mellon grant panel.

McKelvey gave a presentation on a course she took her sophomore year where students were challenged to develop and execute an Asian American film festival by the end of the semester.

McKelvey walked the audience through each stage of the project including conceptualization, curriculum integration, film curation, organization, and execution. She emphasized Hu’s vision of a class centered on accurately representing and acknowledging Asian American history, experiences, cultures, and issues.

McKelvey said presenting became one of the highlights of her senior year and was an experience unlike anything she has done before. She said stepping out of her comfort zone allowed her to expand not only her academic perspective, but also helped her grow personally.

“This experience showed us that when we commit to learning and open ourselves to new perspectives, we can grow into more empathetic and effective advocates,” McKelvey said. “Thanks to the incredible support from Dr. Hu, I was able to prepare effectively for the conference.”

Natalie Roesch ’25 said the conference gave her the opportunity to connect with people from across the country and around the world and learn about the projects they were working on.

“Each presentation offered a unique insight that inspired me to continue developing my own research and apply what I’ve learned in both my academic and professional life,” Roesch said. “The diverse perspectives I encountered helped me reflect on my own identity and work, and I’ve since been able to incorporate these insights into my daily life and future goals.”

Roesch said she believes her presentation helped to spread awareness and shows how advocacy and education go hand-in-hand. Once people are educated about the AAPI experience and the issues the community faces, they can start meaningful conversations, share that knowledge, and work toward preventing the repetition of harmful patterns in history.

“Even if our message reaches just one person, it can still make a powerful difference. Every step toward understanding helps create a more inclusive and equitable future,” Roesch said.

Hu, who has been working with the students, said the conference is a culmination of their years of hard work. “Throughout the entire process, they have demonstrated the utmost professionalism and work ethic,” she said.

Hu said the students took pride in their work, allowing them to deliver cohesive and passionate speeches which earned rave reviews from many attendees.

“As their professor, advisor, and mentor, I can’t be prouder. I wholeheartedly believe they represent the best of our TCNJ students, and I wish them the very best in their future careers,” she said.

As part of the TCNJ AAPI Advocacy Campaign, Hu and her students currently enrolled in COM 487/HON 370: Student-Faculty Advanced Research are also hosting the 2nd biennial Asian American Film Festival on April 30 and May 1. The two-day festival will feature student-led interviews and discussions, screenings, multiple raffle prizes, etc.

Bryanna Carrie ’25 who is involved in the film festival said it has been impactful to students on both their education and worldview.

“I can’t wait to have thought provoking discussion panels with the directors and audience, spark interest in AAPI films, and start closing this cultural divide on TCNJ’s campus,” Carey said.

This year, four film directors have been invited to participate in a Q&A with the campus community.

“We are beyond ready to share some of the most authentic and impactful films representing Asian American experiences—not just with our campus, but with everyone,” Hu said.

– Emilia Calabrese ’27