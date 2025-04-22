Communication Studies faculty, students to present 2nd Biennial Asian American Film Festival

Wednesday, April 30, 2:30–9:30 p.m., and Thursday, May 1, 3:30-10 p.m., Library Auditorium

As part of the TCNJ AAPI Advocacy Campaign—raising awareness about authentic Asian American experiences—students from Professor Yifeng Hu’s course COM 487/HON 370: Reel Films on Asian American Experiences: Defying Injustice, Invisibility, and Misrepresentation will present TCNJ’s 2nd Asian American Film Festival in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month. See the flyer below for details and screening times!

Enjoy two days of powerful documentaries, student-led discussions, Q&As with four filmmakers, an award-winning feature film, and more!

From AAPI ethnic studies in school curriculums to the inspiring story of basketball star Jeremy Lin, this festival offers something for everyone. Featuring alumni talks, current student work, and deep dives into racial dynamics in the U.S., the event celebrates both the struggles and joys of the Asian American experience.

Don’t miss the chance to “meet” a trailblazing Asian American dancer (who sadly passed away on April 19 at 90) through the short film Ten Times Better—a tribute to his extraordinary life.

And get ready to laugh, cry, and reflect with Dìdi (弟弟), a poignant coming-of-age story about a Californian boy navigating identity, family, friendships, and self-discovery.

Admission is FREE—and so is the food! Enjoy pizza, dumplings, and boba tea while supplies last.

Plus, don’t miss out on raffles with unique, film-themed prizes throughout the festival! And for music lovers, we’ll have a special live one-man band performance.

Come for the films, stay for the community! Support Professor Yifeng Hu and her students as they amplify AAPI voices through cinema in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month.

This event is proudly co-sponsored by: