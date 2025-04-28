BFA seniors showcase “Pink Moon” to celebrate growth, renewal, artistic exploration

As spring fully blooms, so does a wave of creative expression at TCNJ through the senior Bachelor of Fine Arts showcase. From April 30 to May 23, the senior BFA class will present “Pink Moon” in the TCNJ Art Gallery (AIMM 115). The exhibition is a culmination of their undergraduate work and their final project at the college.

“The title of our exhibition is Pink Moon,” said Abigail Buckley ’25, one of the featured artists. “Pink Moon translates to ‘Spring Moon,’ which we chose because our show is taking place during the springtime from April 30 to May 23. It also represents renewal, growth, and new beginnings in the direction we are pulled toward throughout our entire lives.”

This year’s showcase features work by nine graduating seniors: Anthony Argondizzo, Abigail Buckley, Cate Curran, Jasmine Delgado, Olivia D’Iorio, Amanda Harding, Nathaniel Johnson, Joy Park and Sarah Romano. Since December, these students have been building out their concepts, experimenting with new media and bringing their visions to life.

“Many of us have been creating work that is very different from what we have done in the past,” Buckley said. “Being able to have a large space to exhibit our work has allowed us to create in new ways. Containing drawing, painting, photography, videography, installation, projection, sound, and sculpture, we have created a beautiful variety of pieces that we are very excited to show.”

The exhibit aims not only to highlight individual talent but also to spark curiosity and conversation. “We hope that everyone who comes to see our exhibition walks away feeling inspired and curious about the work that they see,” Buckley said. “We hope that people who are not as involved in the art world will have a new understanding and love for the ways that artistry can be portrayed.”

“Pink Moon” will take place on Wednesday, April 30, and a public reception will take place on Saturday, May 3. The show will remain on view through May 23. For more information, view the TCNJ Art Gallery website.

-Ally Uhlendorf ’26