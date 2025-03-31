ArtsComm announce the Dean’s Summer Internship Awards

The School of the Arts and Communication is committed to experiential learning and has set a goal that every ArtsComm student will have an internship before graduation. Internships are important opportunities to apply academic learning to real-world contexts, to develop new knowledge and skills and to build professional experience and networks. Internships also help students get jobs. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, “internship experience is often the deciding factor when employers are evaluating two otherwise equivalent candidates (NACE Job Outlook: 2022, 2021). Furthermore NACE’s annual survey of internship employers has consistently found that 50% to 60% of eligible interns convert to full-time employees.” (NACE 2023 Internship & Co-op Report, 2023).

Unfortunately, some internships (especially in the non-profit sector) are unpaid and students miss out on the opportunity because they must choose to work for wages in the summer instead. ArtsComm is committed to making sure that unpaid internships are not a barrier to students’ development. Thanks to the generous support of TCNJ ArtsComm alumni and friends who serve on the school’s Advisory Council, the school will grant up to 8 awards to students who will complete internships this summer. There are two types of awards to apply for:

$2,500 for a summer internship

$600 for summer travel

Eligibility for Award:

The Deans Summer Internship Award is open to students who meet the following criteria:

Will be enrolled as a TCNJ student in Fall 2025

Is earning a major from one of the ArtsComm departments

Will have an unpaid internship this summer (Students can apply while still in the interview process or deciding)

Will intern for at least 6 weeks

Will work at least 15 hours each week

The Travel Award must meet the following criteria:

Has secured an internship that requires a commute of at least 30 miles, 2 or more days a week

*This application form could take 15-25 minutes to complete. It collects contact information, information about the internship and requires one short (250 word) response to this question: How will this summer internship experience better prepare you for the industry or job to which you aspire?

Deadline: For best consideration, please apply before April 30, 2025. The Dean will announce awards the first week of May. If there are funds remaining, applications made after April 30 will be considered. Apply Today!