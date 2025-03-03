Senior visual arts student Chloe Showler among semi-finalists in Mayo Business Plan Competition

Chloe Showler ’25, a visual arts major, has made it to the semi-final round of the Mayo Business Plan Competition.

“I’ve always loved design and STEM but could never figure out where those two paths crossed and where I was in the equation,” Showler said. “So over winter break, my roommate and I thought — with her business knowledge and my STEM/design brain — we could make a new technology happen.”

Showler and her roommate, Kayla Ripley ’25, an interdisciplinary business major, have been collaborating on the plan entitled “GreenWay” since the winter. Their proposal optimizes green energy production in an innovative and efficient way through vertical axis wind turbines installed in the medians of major highways. The idea capitalizes on the predictable speed and direction of wind currents created by passing vehicles.

While Showler has experience in branding as a graphic design student, diving into the complexities of business development has been a new challenge.

“Being in my senior year as a graphic designer, I’ve worked on branding before but never really had to get into the nitty gritty of how a business functions and survives,” she said. “It’s definitely been a challenge but one I’ve enjoyed so far.”

With the competition getting down to the final round, Showler and her teammate have been fully immersed in refining their concept.

“We have been working nonstop for the past week, spending every waking and sleeping moment thinking about wind turbines,” she said. “If we win, I’m getting a massage and taking the longest nap of my life.”

For other students considering entrepreneurship, Showler has one piece of advice: go for it.

“It’s a lot of work, and you need a team member who knows some business technicalities,” she said. “But it’s probably the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my education. Also, it’s fun to design the logo!”

The Mayo Business Plan Competition continued into its final rounds on Feb. 26. Stay tuned for updates.

– Ally Uhlendorf ’26