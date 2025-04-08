Communication studies assistant professor showcases first in-theaters film

This spring, TCNJ celebrated the campus premiere of Communication Studies Assistant Professor Matthew Lawrence’s latest horror film “Bloody Axe Wound” during two film screenings in Kendall Hall. The film debuted in 237 movie theaters across the country on Dec. 27, 2024, Lawrence’s first film to be shown in theaters.

“I started writing the script in 2015 or 2016, and at first it was more of a workplace comedy,” Lawrence said. “I really worked on the draft for like two or three years, we almost got it made in 2018, and then everything fell through.”

Lawrence has produced 10 films, ranging back to 2015. He has been an assistant professor at the college since 2020, and has inspired many students with his journey. One of his admiring students, senior Communication Studies major Nikos Degruccio, had the opportunity to serve asLawrence’s production assistant and first team runner for the film.

Lawrence’s success serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers at TCNJ, demonstrating that persistence and creativity can lead to opportunities beyond the classroom. As he continues to balance teaching with filmmaking, his journey highlights the impact of independent cinema and the role of storytelling in shaping both art and education.

During the film screening event on March 11, Lawrence discussed how casting the lead character, Abbie, was a journey. The team initially struggled to find the perfect actress. Just when it seemed they would have to settle for one of the final contenders, a social media post changed everything. While scrolling through TikTok, one of the producers stumbled upon a video of an actress lamenting her lack of work during the pandemic. In the comments, another aspiring actress, Sari Arambulo, had offered her words of encouragement. Intrigued, the producer clicked on Sari’s profile and was immediately drawn to her talent.

“I looked at her reel and was like, ‘Matt, I really think she’s great,’” the producer said. This moment led to Sari’s casting, changing the trajectory of the film entirely. In an unexpected twist, the original actress lost the role to her best friend. “It’s tough out there,” the producer said during the film screening

The script itself had gone through multiple evolutions. Initially envisioned as a workplace comedy, it lacked the emotional depth needed for a compelling horror story. Over time, Lawrence refined the narrative, centering it around a unique concept: a character who begins as the slasher but eventually becomes the final girl. This thematic shift breathed new life into the project.

After years of workshopping the script, the film was nearly made in 2018, only to fall apart due to lost funding. The setback led Matt to create another feature, which unexpectedly caught the attention of actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hillary Burton. Their support led to a production deal, reigniting the dream of making this horror film a reality.

The film, a mix of horror and comedy, can be watched on Sling for free.

– Ally Uhlendorf ’26