ArtsComm summer camps offer hands-on experiences for high school students

This summer, TCNJ’s School of the Arts and Communication will be offering seven summer camp experiences for high school students. Participants will work with TCNJ faculty and guest artists, and will develop skills in the fields of 2D animation, ceramics, game design, graphic design, music education, music technology, or musical theatre.

Both commuter and residential options are available. The tuition for the program will cost $800 for those commuting and $1,200 for those who wish to stay on campus. The summer programs include:

2D Animation Camp July 6-11, 2025 Bring your own characters to life, just like in your favorite cartoons! Step into the world of 2D animation and learn the skills and techniques the professionals use; no prior experience needed.

Future Music Educators Institute July 6-11, 2025 Join other high school students who are interested in pursuing a career as a music teacher or conductor and spend a week learning from TCNJ faculty and guest artists.

Game Design Camp July 6-11, 2025 Learn game design fundamentals and use a creative coding tool that encourages tinkering and play to design, program, and refine a small video game. All skill levels are welcome.

Ceramic Camp July 13-18, 2025 Explore the exciting world of clay in a dynamic college artist studio setting! Dive into hand building, wheel throwing, and surface design, to create unique ceramic pieces while learning from instructors.

Graphic Design Camp July 13-18, 2025 Feeling creative? Collaborate on print and digital media projects using the Adobe Creative Suite in a modern Mac lab while you learn about typography, design thinking, potential careers, and more.

Music Technology Camp July 13-18, 2025 Explore creative ideas in music composition and audio production. You’ll write and edit songs, learn to make beats, and produce signature tracks in a Mac lab and a professional recording studio on campus.

TCNJ Musical Theatre Workshop July 13-18, 2025 Are you passionate about musical theatre? Join other high schoolers for a weeklong summer camp filled with vocal, acting, and dance training and a master class with a Broadway professional!



Nathan Brewer, adjunct instructor and director of Lyric Theatre, will run the new Musical Theatre Camp. Brewer said the program will allow high school students to grow exponentially as singers, dancers, and actors, while making life-long friendships on TCNJ’s campus.

“This program will help students decide if their passion is something that they want to pursue in college, or if it is an extracurricular activity that they want to enhance their college or professional life,” Brewer said. This year’s Broadway guest artist will be Adi Roy, who plays Aladdin in Aladdin on Broadway.

Sorraya Brashear-Evans ’16, clinical assistant professor of design and creative technology, is leading the new 2D Animation Camp. Brashear-Evans said the camp is a unique opportunity for students to dive into the world of animation in a hands-on, immersive environment.

“I’ll be offering my expertise as an industry professional, they’ll collaborate with peers who share their passion, and gain experience with digital tools used in professional animation studios,” she said.

Brashear-Evans, who is an Emmy award-winning animator, designer, and illustrator said that it is also a fun and inspiring way to develop creative skills in a supportive setting. “They’ll also build a portfolio piece that can help with college applications and creative job opportunities,” Brashear-Evans said.

Registration for the summer programs is now open. With diverse offerings this summer, students will come out of the experience with valuable skills, hands-on experience, and opportunities to explore career paths. To register and learn more, visit our website.

​​– Emilia Calabrese ’27