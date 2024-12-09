WTSR receives several Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards nominations

WTSR 91.3FM is pleased to announce that several student members have been nominated for categories at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) Awards. WTSR will attend the IBS Awards from March 7 to March 8.

The nominations are:

Best Political News: Delaney Smith ’25, Journalism and Professional Writing and Political Science Double Major, Sarah Neil ’26, Biology, Kevin Potucek, WTSR’s advisor, Skye Frawley ’25, Journalism and Professional Writing, and Jenna Rittman ’25, Journalism and Professional Writing and Communications Double Major for “Live Election Coverage 11/7/24”

Delaney Smith ’25, Journalism and Professional Writing and Political Science Double Major, Sarah Neil ’26, Biology, Kevin Potucek, WTSR’s advisor, Skye Frawley ’25, Journalism and Professional Writing, and Jenna Rittman ’25, Journalism and Professional Writing and Communications Double Major for “Live Election Coverage 11/7/24” Best Program Director, Radio: Delaney Smith ’25, Journalism/Professional Writing and Political Science Double Major

Delaney Smith ’25, Journalism/Professional Writing and Political Science Double Major Best Music Director, Radio: Addie DiPietro ’27, History Secondary Education

Addie DiPietro ’27, History Secondary Education Best Sports Director, Radio: Matthew Post ’25, Communication Studies

Matthew Post ’25, Communication Studies Best Production Director, Radio: Samuel Herman ’26, English Secondary Education

Samuel Herman ’26, English Secondary Education Best Business Director, Radio: Daniel Landau ’25, Computer Engineering

Daniel Landau ’25, Computer Engineering Best Community Volunteer Program: Thomas Kelley for “Transmission Control”

“We at WTSR are deeply thankful for the time and love that all of our students have put into this organization, and we are so proud of everyone who has been nominated,” said Delaney Smith, program manager of WTSR 91.3 FM.