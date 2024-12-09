TCNJ celebrates student work at ArtsComm After Dark

TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication opened its doors for ArtsComm After Dark, an evening of celebration on Dec. 6.

Students, faculty, staff and guests had the opportunity to visit studios, galleries and performance spaces and experience the creative work of students from the Departments of Art and Art Education; Communication, Journalism, and Film; Design and Creative Technology; and Music.

The evening featured light projections presented by the Department of Design and Creative Technology outside the AIMM Building, Kendall Hall and Music Building.

Inside the AIMM building, student volunteers welcomed prospective students and their families as well as current students, faculty and staff. Guests had the opportunity to view student work ranging from drawing, photography and sculpture to UI/UX, motion graphics and videography.

The event also featured Trenton history projects and IMM Senior Thesis Elevator Pitch Presentations and Prototype Demos. The Makerspace held a Create Your Own Holiday Decorative Ornaments.

The Signal, student newspaper, opened its office and invited guests to view The Signal website and print editions from this semester, and hear experiences from The Signal staff.

Staff of the student magazine, DEVIATE showcased the second issue of their magazine to guests The theme of this issue breaking out of the matrix.

“With this issue we wanted to be more intentional with the written pieces that match the visuals,” said Bailei Burgess-Simons ’25, a journalism and professional writing major. “[DEVIATE] is arts and culture but we do try to include some social justice pieces and some things related to advocacy.”

The event included the closing night of “Something between air and light” featuring Juyon Lee and Simona Prives in TCNJ Art Gallery. Senior Exhibitions by students Cate Curran, Jasmine Delgado, Olivia D’Iorio, and Amanda Harding, and a Graphic Design Senior Showcase featuring work by students Eduardo Ibarra and Halle Meloskie were showcased in the side galleries.

In Kendall Hall, the Department of Communication, Journalism, and Film hosted broadcast journalism and live television studio production screenings and a screening of student films with a Q & A. The student films showcased were short narrative films and documentaries, from Directing for the Camera and Documentary production, Live TV Studio Production and Broadcast Journalism classes.

The Music Building hosted an Arters Market organized by the student group RAM (Rebel Art Movement) throughout the night. Guests had the opportunity to visit a multitude of tables that showcased a variety of student-made goods and trinkets. Later in the evening, the Department of Music held chamber music performances by the percussion and brass ensembles.

“I admired so much of the work in different mediums, but I am most proud of the way members of our ArtsComm community showed up to encourage and celebrate one another,” said Dean of the School of the Arts and Communication Pamela Barnett.

– Kaitlin Bavaro