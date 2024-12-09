AIMM Makerspace opens subscription service to alumni

The Makerspace in the AIMM Building is working on a subscription service that allows alumni to come back to TCNJ and use the various equipment housed in the space.

Makerspace Specialist Brett Ratner and Visiting Associate Professor of Design and Creative Technology John Kuiphoff wanted to create the subscription service to not only allow alumni to use the equipment but also to bridge connections between alumni and students.

“We figured allowing alumni to come back to our space will be the best way to have and start interactions between current students and alumni, to start those connections, to start those conversations,” Ratner said.

This will create opportunities for alumni to collaborate with students on projects, and make a pathway for students to get internships and job opportunities.

Alumni can pay to use the Makerspace at a semesterly or yearly rate.

The Makerspace already houses a variety of equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines, and eventually a brand new UV light printer will be available for use.

This printer uses a special UV reactive ink that can be printed on almost any material creating professional-looking prints on a wide variety of materials.

Ratner said there are opportunities to also use this machine for entrepreneurial work such as making signage for the campus.

Along with the subscription service, the Makerspace team has many plans in store for the future.

“We have a lot of different types of plans for the space. We like to dream big and see what we can actually make happen,” Ratner said.

There is a plan to expand the Makerspace with a room next door which will allow for better and safer access to equipment. They also plan to eventually create a curriculum around the Makerspace.

The AIMM Makerspace is located on the first floor of the AIMM building in room 103. If you are an alumnus and are interested in exploring the subscription service in the Makerspace, please fill out this form.