The College to Host Mercer County Event in Conjunction with Opening of David Sarnoff Collection

EWING, N.J.—The College of New Jersey is thrilled to host Mercer County as they hold their third in a series of special programs commemorating the 175th Anniversary of its founding with a daylong symposium that explores the County’s important role in technological innovation.

“Mercer Makes: Innovation and Technology in the CapitalCounty” will look at some of the inventions, innovations and critical discoveries that MercerCounty citizens and businesses have contributed to society during the past 175 years. The symposium will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on the campus of The College of New Jersey in Ewing. Immediately following the symposium, attendees are invited to a reception for TCNJ’s Sarnoff exhibition, “Innovations that Changed the World.”

The Oct. 4 symposium, which is co-sponsored by the College, the County of Mercer, the Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Trenton Historical Society and the Historical Society of Princeton, will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by welcome remarks by Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes at 9 a.m.

The morning panel discussion, “From Iron, Clay & Electromagnets,” will take place from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Presenters will be Clifford Zink, MS, independent historian, “Iron and Steel”; Richard Hunter, Ph.D., president and principal archaeologist, Hunter Research Inc., “Ceramics Industries”; and Michael Littman, Ph.D., professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton University, “Joseph Henry at Princeton.” Emily Thompson, Ph.D., professor of history at PrincetonUniversity, will serve as moderator.

Benjamin Gross, Ph.D., consulting scholar and curator of the Sarnoff Collection at TCNJ, will present the TCNJ Brown Bag session, “Innovation at Sarnoff Research Laboratories,” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

After lunch, Christine Di Bella, archivist for the Institute for Advanced Study, will present a special session, “Research and Discovery at the Institute for Advanced Study,” from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

The afternoon panel discussion, “Inventions, Communications & the Future,” will take place from 2:15 to 4:30 p.m. Presenters will be Dennis Waters, Ph.D., independent historian, “The Pole Farm”; Alex Magoun, Ph.D., outreach historian, IEEE History Center, “RCA, TIROS & the Early Years”; Richard C. Woodbridge, partner, Fox Rothschild LLP, “Mercer County – Intellectual Property Powerhouse”; and Greg Olsen, Ph.D., president of GHO Ventures, “Photoelectronics, PRISM and New Technologies.” Katherine Kish, executive director of Einstein’s Alley, will serve as moderator.

MercerCounty’s 175th Anniversary celebration will continue with “My Mercer,” a juried photography exhibit that will be on view from Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, 2013, in The Gallery at MercerCountyCommunity College. An opening reception and awards ceremony will be held Nov. 20 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.