Artworks Trenton to Present Exhibition of TCNJ Student Paintings

The College of New Jersey Department of Art and Art History is pleased to announce that an exhibition of new student paintings entitled Control, Alt, Delete is being presented at Artworks Trenton from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 31, 2013. The exhibition will include paintings and sculptures produced by the twenty-eight students currently enrolled in Advanced Painting at TCNJ. In conjunction with the opening, there will be an artist reception and discussion of the works by the students and faculty on March 1, from 4-7:00PM. Music will be provided by AMP’d, TCNJ’s student electronic music group.

Control, Alt, Delete takes its theme from the new and varied ways that contemporary painting is influenced by digital media. Led by Professor Greg Thielker, students in the Advanced Painting classes at the College of New Jersey use this theme to create paintings that are based on digital sources, filters, and tools along with traditional techniques. Rather than spelling the irrelevance of painting as contemporary art medium, these influences have served to reinvigorate the paintings in this exhibition with new colors, techniques, and sources. Students have used the flexibility of paint to make reference to the blur of photography, pixilation of low-res imagery, and even the colors of infrared cameras. Paintings in the exhibition function as exploration of the digital sources and reinterpretation by the artists. The title of the exhibit is a reference to the ability to interrupt processes on the computer, effectively freezing a way of looking. Painting can be this interrupted moment, allowing us to consider the complex visual dynamics at work in the digital realm.

Artworks is Trenton’s premier downtown visual arts center. They look to promote artistic diversity by fostering creativity, learning, and appreciation of the arts. They have many classes, exhibitions, and events throughout the year that make art an accessible experience for all. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from 11:00AM-6:00PM and on Saturdays from 11:00AM-4:00PM.

» Learn more about TCNJ’s Department of Art and Art History or Professor Thielker.

» Learn more about Artworks at Trenton.