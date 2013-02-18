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TCNJ Alum to Play at Church’s 175th Anniversary

Alexander Cap with piano.
pianist Alexander Cap with two others in front of piano

TCNJ Alum and pianist Alexander Cap will play a selection of classical pieces on a renovated Steinway grand piano during a solo concert for Titusville Presbyterian Church’s 175th anniversary. Cap was the organist at Titusville Presbyterian for two years while studying music at TCNJ. After he graduated, he played a concert for the church members on their old spinet, which is one of the smallest pianos manufactured.

For the full story, please visit: http://www.nj.com/mercer/index.ssf/2013/02/steinway_piano_from_closed_tre.html