TCNJ Musical Theatre Workshop

The audition cost is a $50 non-refundable fee that is not credited towards tuition. We are doing rolling admission, and audition videos will be reviewed as received. Successful applicants will receive an email inviting them to register. Auditions will be received through June 01.

Audition requirements:

Audition videos of two contrasting songs (45 to 90 seconds each) will be uploaded along with the application or emailed to summerarts@tcnj.edu