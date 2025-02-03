Explore Musical Theatre at TCNJ
TCNJ Musical Theatre Workshop is an intensive one-week musical theatre program for students entering grades 10-12. This is an immersive college experience for students who are passionate about musical theatre. Daily vocal, acting, and dance training will be reinforced by rehearsals for our final showcase and college audition coaching by TCNJ faculty and industry professionals. Stay tuned for updates about our 2026 summer camps season!
Camp Costs
Residential Camp: $1,200
Commuter Camp: $800
Audition Information
How to Apply
The audition cost is a $50 non-refundable fee that is not credited towards tuition. We are doing rolling admission, and audition videos will be reviewed as received. Successful applicants will receive an email inviting them to register. Auditions will be received through June 01.
Audition requirements:
Audition videos of two contrasting songs (45 to 90 seconds each) will be uploaded along with the application or emailed to summerarts@tcnj.edu
About the Workshop
Areas of exploration include:
- Acting through song
- Broadway dance styles, combinations, and audition techniques
- Group voice classes
- Monologue and scene study
- Audition skills
- Musical theatre repertoire coaching
- Theatre games and activities
- Daily rehearsals
- Final showcase performance
About the Faculty & Guest Artists
Nathan Brewer, program director
Professor Brewer has directed for Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Washington National Opera, Park Avenue Armory, Abingdon Theatre Company, Theatreworks/USA, Red Mountain Theatre, Forestburgh Playhouse, Princeton Festival, Long Island Musical Theatre Festival, Pennsylvania Centre Stage, Blue Hill Troupe, American Pops Orchestra, Fairfax Symphony, West Virginia Symphony, The Helen Hayes Awards, Standing Ovation Awards (Kennedy Center), and Hispanic Heritage Awards (aired on PBS). In addition to teaching Lyric Theatre and leading the theatre minor at TCNJ, Nathan teaches musical theatre classes for the New Studio on Broadway at New York University (Tisch), and has taught and directed productions at AMDA, Penn State, Westminster Choir College, Rider University, Adelphi University, and New York Film Academy. Assisting credits include Aladdin (Broadway), and Relatively Speaking (Broadway). Nathan is the Founder & Artistic Director of Recreational Arts, a performing arts educational organization, with programs in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Josephine Wilson, acting professor
Josephine is the Chair of the Acting Division at American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She has also served as the Chair for Film Department at New York Film Academy where she guided the creation of a new BFA program. She spent several years at Shakespeare and Company as a member, acting, teaching, directing, and training in the works of Tina Packer and Kristin Linklater. She holds an MFA from Pennsylvania State University. In New York, she had the honor to work with Lincoln Center Theatre; teaching and developing its Shakespeare curriculum for schools. She is a member of The Humanist Project, a theatre company that devises new pieces rooted in the classics, and Shakespeare on the Fly, a theatre company that employs Shakespeare’s original practices. In New York, she recently played Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing and several roles in a 5-person Macbeth. She has written and performed a play in verse, Psyche, which she performed at Dixon Place, played Dori Mae the short film, No Loss Here (2020), directed and written by Nathan Brewer, and voiced the award-winning short, animated film, Understanding Delirium (2024) (Best Animated Short, Independent Shorts Awards).
Dani Tucci-Juraga, dance professor
Dani is a member of the Dance Educators of America, SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity. She has enjoyed a professional dance career as Principal Dancer, and Swing for: Broadway- Sesame Street Live, Camp Broadway Thanksgiving Day Parades. Tours- Sesame Street Live-USA/Asia, The Magic School Bus, Disney Cruise Lines. Film- ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. Choreography: NBC’s Hairspray LIVE Viewing Party/Kimmel Center, Kelsea Ballerini at TCU, Waist Watchers The Musical National Tour, The Bucks County Playhouse Youth Company, Welcome to Our Street Sesame Place San Diego, Plaid Tidings Delaware Theater Co.
Dani is an Adjunct Professor for Rider University’s Musical Theater and Dance Departments and TCNJ’s Visual Performing Arts Department. She owns/operates the Downstage Center Dance Studio in Bucks County, Pa.
Peter De Mets, music director
Recent music direction credits include Rent, The Prom, Urinetown, School of Rock, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Next to Normal, Shrek, West Side Story, Fun Home, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, and the Off-Broadway revival of the doo-wop, unaccompanied musical, Avenue X. He also serves as the Music Director for TCNJ’s Lyric Theater, where he has musically directed cabaret performances and coached singers for masterclasses with composers Jeanine Tesori, Jason Robert Brown, and Stephen Schwartz. He is the Director of Music at Ascension Lutheran Church in Newtown, PA and a composer of choral, theatrical, and handbell music.
Adi Roy, master class guest artist
Adi Roy, Aladdin in Aladdin on Broadway, is our master class guest artist for the high school workshop. Adi make his Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill! He also appeared on Broadway in Aladdin. Adi studied acting with NYU’s Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.
Questions?
We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.