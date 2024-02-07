Summer Camps for High School Students

Exciting On-Campus Opportunities for Teens!

Explore 2D animation, game design, graphic design, music education, or music technology at The College of New Jersey. TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication is excited to offer on-campus summer experiences for high school students. Stay tuned for updates about our 2026 summer camps season!

2D Animation Camp Bring your own characters to life, just like in your favorite cartoons! Step into the world of 2D animation and learn the skills and techniques the professionals use; no prior experience needed.

» Learn more

Future Music Educators Institute Join other high school students who are interested in pursuing a career as a music teacher or conductor and spend a week learning from the best — the TCNJ Music Department.

» Learn more

Game Design Camp Learn game design fundamentals and use a creative coding tool that encourages tinkering and play to design, program, and refine a small video game. All skill levels are welcome.

» Learn more

Graphic Design Camp Feeling creative? Collaborate on print and digital media projects using the Adobe Creative Suite in a modern Mac lab while you learn about typography, design thinking, potential careers, and more.

» Learn more

Music Technology Camp Explore creative ideas in music composition and audio production. You’ll write and edit songs, learn to make beats, and produce signature tracks in a Mac lab and a professional recording studio on campus.

» Learn more

Ceramics Camp Create unique ceramic pieces in a dynamic college artist studio setting. With guidance from instructors, you will learn techniques for building, designing, and forming your own custom ceramics.

» Learn more

TCNJ Musical Theatre Workshop Experience training in musical theatre alongside a group of other passionate high schoolers. Throughout the week, you will practice a wide range of skills with our instructors during vocal, acting, and dancing training sessions.

» Learn more

Choose Your Experience

We’re excited to offer commuter and residential options designed for you to explore your interests, discover our campus community, and make lasting connections. Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.

Questions

Check out our Frequently Asked Questions!

We can’t wait to connect with you! Email any additional questions to summerarts@tcnj.edu.