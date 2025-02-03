Music Technology Camp

Explore Music Technology at TCNJ
Students will explore creative ideas in music composition and audio production. We will create our own songs, learn to make beats, and produce signature tracks that we can share afterward. We will write, edit, and produce our own original music in on-campus facilities, including Logic Pro and Ableton software in a Mac computer lab and the professional recording studio. Stay tuned for updates about our 2026 summer camps season!
Camp Costs
Residential Camp: $1,200
Commuter Camp: $800
About the Faculty
Quinn Collins
Quinn Collins is a composer of rhythmically engaging acoustic and electroacoustic music, combining rigorous formal schemes and processes with rock energy. Also active as an improvisor, he is a member of the duo llama/lama with Paul Schuette; is a turntable/electronics performer in The Miz’ries, a digital hardcore trio with Jeff Snyder and Leila Adu; and plays bass guitar in the multimedia large ensemble Erik Ruin’s Ominous Cloud Ensemble.
Dr. Collins’ music has been a fellow at festivals and residencies including MusicX, the Young Composers Meeting, the Bang on a Can Summer Institute, Sentieri Selvaggi’s masterclass with David Lang, the Atlantic Center for the Arts with Paul Dresher as Master Artist, the New Music Gathering, and the Electroacoustic Barndance. His music has been performed at venues such as Bard College, Princeton University, Arraymusic, Unruly Sounds Festival, Center for New Music, DiMenna Center, West Chester University, Mise-En Place, Firehouse Space, Chamber Music America at Bryant Park, The Cell, Symphony Space, William Paterson University, Sydney Conservatorium, Fast Forward Austin, Le Poisson Rouge, University of Illinois, University of Cincinnati, and Bimhuis. His music has been performed by ensembles such as Mobius Percussion, The Living Earth Show, Dither, The Guidonian Hand, loadbang, Ogni Suono, Newspeak, and So Percussion. Recordings of his music have been released on Belts & Whistles, Teal Creek Music, and Underwolf Records. Read more.
About the Camp
Tentative Schedule
- 8:30-8:45 am Arrive at the Art and Interactive Multimedia (AIMM) Building
- 9 am-12 noon Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors
- 12-1 pm Lunch in The Atrium at Eickhoff with counselors
- 1-3 pm Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors
- 3-5 pm Optional lab/creative/recreation time with counselors in the AIMM Building
Questions?
We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.