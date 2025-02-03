Graphic Design Camp

Explore Graphic Design at TCNJ

Students will explore the field of visual communication and learn how to be creative, collaborative, and skillful practitioners of interdisciplinary media arts. We will create projects in both print and digital media, with lessons in typography, image-making, historical trends, and design thinking. Students will use the Adobe Creative Suite on Apple computers in our state-of-the-art labs and learn more about current careers in the field. Stay tuned for updates about our 2026 summer camps season!

Camp Costs

Residential Camp: $1,200

Commuter Camp: $800

About the Faculty

Jason Alejandro Jason Alejandro is an Assistant Professor of Graphic Design at The College of New Jersey. Jason has produced award-winning work for brands, agencies, and organizations—as well as publishers, and institutions of higher education. His professional experience includes roles in environmental graphic design, book design, and art direction. He serves on the AIGA Design Educators Community Steering Committee, and his work has been exhibited internationally. He previously taught at Rutgers, Lehigh, Kean, and the University of Pennsylvania. Jason received his MFA in Graphic Design from Vermont College of Fine Arts in 2016. He currently maintains an independent design and research practice.

About the Camp

Tentative Schedule 8:30-8:45 am Arrive at the Art and Interactive Multimedia (AIMM) Building

9 am-12 noon Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors

12-1 pm Lunch in The Atrium at Eickhoff with counselors

1-3 pm Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors

3-5 pm Optional lab/creative/recreation time with counselors in the AIMM Building

Questions?

We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.