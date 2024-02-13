Future Music Educators Institute

Are you a vocal or instrumental high school student interested in becoming a music teacher or conductor? This program is for you! Spend the week with TCNJ Department of Music. Masterclasses will taught by TCNJ Faculty and guest artists, including: Matthew Arau, founder of Upbeat Global, Lisa Linde, founder and director of jazzhers, and Jake Runestad, EMMY-winning composer and conductor. Stay tuned for updates about our 2026 summer camps season!
Camp Costs
Residential Camp: $1,200
Commuter Camp: $800
About the Institute
Daily Classes
Art of Teaching Music
Art of Conducting (Faculty: Dr. Heather Mitchell)
Explore the art of conducting through hand-on and interactive experience. From communicating single sounds, to developing expressing vivid aural images, The Art of Conducting will provide students with a practical introduction to conducting in a collaborative and fun environment.
Creativity and Play in Music Education (Faculty: Dr. Colleen Sears)
What role does creativity and play have in music education? Learn how to record and use found sounds to create original soundscape. We’ll use children’s literature, our sense of discovery, and thematic prompts to create unique individual and collaborative compositions.
Teaching Music Theory
Tentative Schedule
- 9-9:50 am Check-in & Breakfast
- 10-11:20 am The Art of Teaching Music Session
- 11:30 am-12:20 pm Elective 1
- 12:30-1:20 pm LUNCH & LISTEN BREAK (FMEI Counselors lead students to Town Center for Lunch Options, Q&A with TCNJ Music Ed Students, Community Time)
- 1:30-2:20 pm Elective 2
- 2:30-3:20 pm Elective 3
- 3:30-4:20 pm Masterclass Session
- 4:30-5 pm Break/Community Time or Departure (Commuters)
About the Faculty & Guest Artists
Dr. Nick McBride, Institute Director
Education
- Music and Music Education, Ph.D., Columbia University, 2016
As associate professor and coordinator of Music Education at The College of New Jersey, Nick McBride teaches various undergraduate courses in Music Education, supervises senior-level student teachers and coordinates the Music Education degree program. In addition, he has advised master’s and doctoral theses and taught graduate education courses at Westminster Choir College, Princeton, New Jersey; University of Delaware, Newark; Rutgers University, New Jersey; Rowan University, Glassboro, New Jersey; University of the Arts; and Boston University.
McBride’s research appears in The Bulletin of the Council for Research in Music Education, The Journal of Music Teacher Education, Music Education Research, Visions of Research in Music Education and the Music Educators Journal. He has also authored chapters and contributed to Narratives and Reflections in Music Education: Listening to Voices Seldom Heard, Music Education on the Verge: Stories of Pandemic Teaching and Transformative Change, Planning Instruction in the Music and Teaching Music Through Performance in Middle School Choir.
He has presented at numerous international and national research conferences, including the American Educational Research Association, the International Society for Music Education Conference, the NAfME Research & Teacher Education Conference, the Society for Music Teacher Education Symposium, the American Choral Directors Association National Conference, the Symposium on Research in Choral Singing and the Narrative Inquiry in Music Education Conference. McBride also serves on the editorial boards of the The Bulletin of the Council for Research in Music Education, the Journal of General Music Education and Visions of Research in Music Education.
He earned Doctoral and Master’s degrees in Music Education from Teachers College-Columbia University, New York; his dual Masters degrees with honors in Choral Conducting and Music Education from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois; and his Bachelor of Music Education from Westminster Choir College, Princeton, New Jersey.
Dr. Colleen Sears, TCNJ Faculty
Music Education, Ed.D., Columbia University, 2010
Dr. Colleen Sears is professor and department chair of Music at TCNJ. See full bio.
Dr. Jose Bevia, TCNJ Faculty
Doctor of Music Degree in Music Theory and Composition, Valencia Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, and Florida State University
José Beviá graduated from the Valencia Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, and Florida State University where he earned a Doctor of Music Degree in Music Theory and Composition. Mr. Beviá has studied composition with Ladislav Kubík and Mark Wingate, and jazz piano with Marcus Roberts and Bill Peterson. He has also participated in composition seminars with Pulitzer Prize winning composer Ellen Zwilich, jazz composer Bill Holman, and has been a member of the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop (2006-2009), where he studied with jazz composers Michael Abene, Jim McNeely, and Mike Holober. He has also attended the 2012-2013 American Composers Orchestra Jazz Composers Institute at UCLA and Columbia University, where he was a student of George Lewis.
Mr. Beviá has seen his classical, jazz compositions, arrangements, and orchestrations performed by the Moravian Philharmonic Orchestra, the North Czech Philharmonic, Walter Boudreau and Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de Michoacán, the American Composers Orchestra, the Sydney Contemporary Orchestra, Robert Spano and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The BMI/ New York Jazz Orchestra, The Millennium Jazz Orchestra in The Netherlands, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and the Count Basie Orchestra. His works have been commissioned by The Commission Project, the BMI Foundation Charlie Parker Composition Prize, Harpist Arielle, Ferdiko Piano Duo, and The Santo Domingo Flute Project in the Dominican Republic.
At the same time he has been invited to present his music at the 2005 North Sea Jazz Festival The Hague, The Netherlands; the 2008 International Jazz Composers Symposium in Tampa, Florida; the Society of Composers National Conference in Turlock, California; the College Music Society National Conference in Portland, Oregon; the Florida State University Festival of New Music; the Czech-American Music Summer Music Institute in Prague, Czech Republic, the CMSInternational Conference in Seoul, Korea, and the 2014 NYC Electro-Acoustic Music Festival.
He has been composer in residence at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, France; the Visby International Centre for Composers, Sweden; and a Visiting Artist and Scholar at the American Academy in Rome, Italy. In September 2009 Mr. Beviá released a C.D. of contemporary classical music with MSR recordings, featuring The Moravian Philharmonic Orchestra. His second album was published in November of 2015, featuring his Symphony No. 2 performed by The
North Czech Philharmonic and conducted by Vit Micka.
Mr. Beviá is the winner of the 2014 Robert Avalon International Competition for Composers in Houston, Texas, the 2011 Lee Ettelson Composer’s Award in San Francisco, California, the 2010 International Music Prize for Excellence in Composition in Neapolis, Greece, the 2007 BMI Foundation Charlie Parker Composition Prize in New York, and the 2006 University of West Florida Phillips Jazz Piano Competition; he is also finalist at the 2006 Brussels Jazz Orchestra International Composition Contest, the 2009 Artez International Composition Contest in The Netherlands, the 2014 International Composition Competition Cittá di Udine in Italy, the 2014 New York Composers Circle Competition, and the 2015 Orient/ Occident Composers Competition in Lviv, Ukraine.
Nick Sienkiewicz, Conductor, Music Director, and Performer
Nick Sienkiewicz (he/they) is a conductor, music director, and performer based in NYC. As a conductor, Nick is known for his energetic and dynamic presence on the podium, unique and inspirational gesture, and his ability to lead a variety of ensembles in high-level performances.
Nick’s ensembles have been seen everywhere from Pennsylvania’s Miller Symphony Hall, to GALA Festival in Minneapolis, to New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Nick has led the Bloomington Chamber Singers, NOTUS: Contemporary Vocal Ensemble, and the Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus’ Coro de Ninõs and collaborated with celebrity performers including Scott Hoying and Justin Vivian Bond. Nick’s ensemble, the Lehigh Valley Chorale, was recognized as a finalist for the American Prize in Choral Performance (2025). Nick is community driven, and believes that a strong, diverse, and intentionally inclusive musical community creates more meaningful performances.
Nick is a sought after clinician and adjudicator, and has presented a national and international conferences. He is also thrice published in the Choral Journal and American Choral Review, and has been featured in Chorus America’s The Voice. Nick is currently the Repertoire and Resources Co-Chair for Research for NY-ACDA and the Interest Session Chair for the ACDA Eastern Region Conference (2024, 2026)
As a music director, memorable regional credits include Pippin at Vanguard Theater Company, Bonnie and Clyde at the Barn Theater, and Junie B. Jones at Timberlake Playhouse. Nick made his off-broadway debut as a Music Assistant with Still Standing, and serves as the music assistant for the broadway bound musical Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical. On stage, Nick has been seen everywhere from off-Broadway stages to ACDA Regional Conferences. Nick can be heard as the tenor soloist on Moira Smiley’s Wire You Here.
Nick holds a Bachelor of Musical Arts in Voice and Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Western Michigan University, and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from Indiana University. Conducting mentors include Kimberly Dunn Adams, Chris Albanese, David Bloom, Carolann Buff, Betsy Burleigh, Dominick DiOrio, Walter Huff, and Austin McWilliams. Nick is currently Music Faculty in the Professional Conservatory of Musical Theatre at the New York Film Academy, the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Lehigh Valley Chorale, the Director of the Youth Pride Chorus, and a Conducting Fellow with the Queer Urban Orchestra.
Jake Runestad, Guest Artist
Considered “one of the best of the younger American composers” (Chicago Tribune), EMMY®-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated composer and conductor Jake Runestad has received commissions and performances from leading ensembles and organizations such as VOCES8, Washington National Opera, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, the Munich Radio Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, the Pacific Symphony & Chorale, True Concord Voices & Orchestra, the National Chorus of Korea, the Bavarian Radio Choir, the Netherlands Radio Choir, the Philippine Madrigal Singers, Seraphic Fire, the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, and many more. “The Hope of Loving,” the first album dedicated to Jake’s choral music, recorded by professional American choir Conspirare, received a GRAMMY® nomination. In 2019, Jake became one of the youngest composers ever awarded the prestigious Raymond C. Brock commission by the American Choral Directors Association. “Earth Symphony,” Jake’s ground-breaking choral symphony written with librettist Todd Boss, earned a 2022 EMMY® Award for musical composition. Jake’s visceral music and charismatic personality have fostered a busy schedule of commissions, residencies, workshops, and conducting engagements, enabling him to share his passion for creativity, expressivity, and community with musicians around the world.
Dubbed a “choral rockstar” by American Public Media, Jake is one of the most frequently performed composers of concert music. His thoughtful and compelling works “that speak to some of the most pressing and moving issues of our time” (Star Tribune), have been heard in thousands of performances across the globe. Jake Runestad holds a Master’s degree in composition from the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University where he studied with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts. Find out more at: JakeRunestad.com
Matthew Arau, Masterclass Guest Artist
Internationally renowned speaker, coach, author, and conductor, Dr. Matthew Arau has a proven track record of helping people shatter limiting beliefs, unlock their full potential, and orchestrate their lives in alignment with their values and vision. As the founder of Upbeat Global and author of the bestselling book, Upbeat! Mindset, Mindfulness, and Leadership in Music Education and Beyond, Dr. Arau believes in the power of gratitude and joy to make meaningful, transformative change from within. Drawing on his 27 years as a conductor, music educator, and professor, Matthew empowers individuals, teams, and organizations to create inner harmony and resonance through focusing on their well-being, inner voice, and mindset.
Additionally, Dr. Arau is an Associate Professor of Music and the Chair of the Music Education Department and Symphonic Band Conductor at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. He is also on the graduate music education faculty of VanderCook College of Music and the American Band College of Central Washington University. Dr. Arau serves as Leadership Editor for GIA Publications, Director of Community Engagement for SLAM (Servant Leadership Association for Music), and as a Conn-Selmer Education Clinician.
Dr. Arau has guest conducted, led professional development, and presented clinics on leadership, mindfulness, wellness, growth mindset, rehearsal techniques, and creating positive cultures in 38 states and 4 continents in person. He has presented and/or keynoted at the International Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic several times, the Western International Band Clinic, the NAfME (National Association for Music Education) National Conference, numerous State and Regional Music Education Association Conferences, the ACDA (American Choral Directors Association) Next Direction Conference and ACDA Leadership Conference, the ASTA (American String Teachers Association) Virtual String Teachers Summit, the Conn-Selmer Institute, and the National Wellness Institute. Thousands of high school students have attended his Upbeat Leadership Academies across the United States to develop their leadership skills and reach for their fullest potential. In addition to being in demand as a keynote speaker, presenter, and professional development facilitator, Dr. Arau has conducted honor bands in Australia, Greece, Cyprus, and Malaysia, and All-State honor bands across the United States.
Dr. Arau draws on a deep reservoir of fifteen years of experience as a successful middle school and high school band director in Loveland, Colorado, where he led his bands at Walt Clark Middle School and Loveland High School to numerous honor performances and championships and pioneered the Leadership Symposium. He lives with his wife Merilee in Neenah, Wisconsin accompanied by their sugar glider, Flash, and two Dachshunds, Savannah and Eli. Dr. Arau’s website is www.upbeatglobal.com. He can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Dr. Arreon Harley-Emerson, Masterclass Guest Artist
A conductor, composer, nonprofit strategist, and equity coach, Arreon A. Harley-Emerson is the President and CEO of Equity Sings and the CEO and Artistic Director of Elevate Vocal Arts. Committed to the principles of equity and justice, Equity Sings assists organizations in remaining relevant in the 21st century. Harley-Emerson’s work includes longitudinal studies, strategic planning, board governance, resource and asset development, and board diversification. Mr. Harley-Emerson is a University Fellow and doctoral candidate at the Boyer College of Music Dance at Temple University, where he is pursuing a Ph.D. in music education with a cognate in choral conducting and has completed a graduate certificate in Diversity in Higher Education.
Lisa Linde, Masterclass Guest Artist
Lisa Linde, founder and director of jazzhers, has dedicated her professional career to her passion of educating,
training and inspiring young musicians. With over 20 years as a music
educator, she has been recognized for her excellence and awarded numerous
honors and received national acclaim as an educator, conductor and advocate.
In addition to building renowned student ensembles, Lisa strives to create
and nurture a community of musicians. Her efforts encapsulate the musical
experience for her students and families, leading to a life-long love and
appreciation of the arts.
Lisa is also passionate advocate for gender equality in jazz and is the founder of the nonprofit, jazzhers, an organization committed to shaping the future of jazz by helping young musicians who identify as female and nonbinary to become connected to and feel empowered within the jazz community.
She currently serves the broader music community as a frequent adjudicator, clinician and guest speaker.
Questions?
We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.