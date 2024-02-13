Future Music Educators Institute

Doctor of Music Degree in Music Theory and Composition, Valencia Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, and Florida State University

José Beviá graduated from the Valencia Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, and Florida State University where he earned a Doctor of Music Degree in Music Theory and Composition. Mr. Beviá has studied composition with Ladislav Kubík and Mark Wingate, and jazz piano with Marcus Roberts and Bill Peterson. He has also participated in composition seminars with Pulitzer Prize winning composer Ellen Zwilich, jazz composer Bill Holman, and has been a member of the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop (2006-2009), where he studied with jazz composers Michael Abene, Jim McNeely, and Mike Holober. He has also attended the 2012-2013 American Composers Orchestra Jazz Composers Institute at UCLA and Columbia University, where he was a student of George Lewis.

Mr. Beviá has seen his classical, jazz compositions, arrangements, and orchestrations performed by the Moravian Philharmonic Orchestra, the North Czech Philharmonic, Walter Boudreau and Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de Michoacán, the American Composers Orchestra, the Sydney Contemporary Orchestra, Robert Spano and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The BMI/ New York Jazz Orchestra, The Millennium Jazz Orchestra in The Netherlands, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and the Count Basie Orchestra. His works have been commissioned by The Commission Project, the BMI Foundation Charlie Parker Composition Prize, Harpist Arielle, Ferdiko Piano Duo, and The Santo Domingo Flute Project in the Dominican Republic.

At the same time he has been invited to present his music at the 2005 North Sea Jazz Festival The Hague, The Netherlands; the 2008 International Jazz Composers Symposium in Tampa, Florida; the Society of Composers National Conference in Turlock, California; the College Music Society National Conference in Portland, Oregon; the Florida State University Festival of New Music; the Czech-American Music Summer Music Institute in Prague, Czech Republic, the CMSInternational Conference in Seoul, Korea, and the 2014 NYC Electro-Acoustic Music Festival.

He has been composer in residence at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, France; the Visby International Centre for Composers, Sweden; and a Visiting Artist and Scholar at the American Academy in Rome, Italy. In September 2009 Mr. Beviá released a C.D. of contemporary classical music with MSR recordings, featuring The Moravian Philharmonic Orchestra. His second album was published in November of 2015, featuring his Symphony No. 2 performed by The

North Czech Philharmonic and conducted by Vit Micka.

Mr. Beviá is the winner of the 2014 Robert Avalon International Competition for Composers in Houston, Texas, the 2011 Lee Ettelson Composer’s Award in San Francisco, California, the 2010 International Music Prize for Excellence in Composition in Neapolis, Greece, the 2007 BMI Foundation Charlie Parker Composition Prize in New York, and the 2006 University of West Florida Phillips Jazz Piano Competition; he is also finalist at the 2006 Brussels Jazz Orchestra International Composition Contest, the 2009 Artez International Composition Contest in The Netherlands, the 2014 International Composition Competition Cittá di Udine in Italy, the 2014 New York Composers Circle Competition, and the 2015 Orient/ Occident Composers Competition in Lviv, Ukraine.