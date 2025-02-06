Ceramics Camp

About the Center

Join us for a week-long immersive Ceramics Summer Camp at TCNJ, where youth artists will explore the exciting world of clay in a dynamic college artist studio setting! Campers will dive into hand building, wheel throwing, and surface design, creating unique ceramic pieces while learning essential techniques from experienced instructors. Using professional studio equipment, including a kiln for firing glazed works, students will bring their artistic visions to life. This hands-on program encourages creativity, skill-building, and fun in a supportive and inspiring environment. Perfect for beginners and experienced high school artists alike! Stay tuned for updates about our 2026 summer camps season!

Camp Costs

Residential Camp: $1,200

Commuter Camp: $800

About the Faculty

Rich Brown Rich Brown of Pottery32 is a studio potter, artist, designer and content creator.

About the Camp

Tentative Schedule 8:30-8:45 am Arrive at the Art and Interactive Multimedia (AIMM) Building

9 am-12 noon Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors

12-1 pm Lunch in The Atrium at Eickhoff with counselors

1-3 pm Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors

3-5 pm Optional lab/creative/recreation time with counselors in the AIMM Building

Questions?

We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.