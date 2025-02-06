Ceramics Camp

Explore Ceramics at TCNJ
Join us for a week-long immersive Ceramics Summer Camp at TCNJ, where youth artists will explore the exciting world of clay in a dynamic college artist studio setting! Campers will dive into hand building, wheel throwing, and surface design, creating unique ceramic pieces while learning essential techniques from experienced instructors. Using professional studio equipment, including a kiln for firing glazed works, students will bring their artistic visions to life. This hands-on program encourages creativity, skill-building, and fun in a supportive and inspiring environment. Perfect for beginners and experienced high school artists alike! Stay tuned for updates about our 2026 summer camps season!
Camp Costs
Residential Camp: $1,200
Commuter Camp: $800
About the Faculty
Rich Brown
Rich Brown of Pottery32 is a studio potter, artist, designer and content creator.
About the Camp
Tentative Schedule
- 8:30-8:45 am Arrive at the Art and Interactive Multimedia (AIMM) Building
- 9 am-12 noon Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors
- 12-1 pm Lunch in The Atrium at Eickhoff with counselors
- 1-3 pm Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors
- 3-5 pm Optional lab/creative/recreation time with counselors in the AIMM Building
Questions?
We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.