2D Animation Camp

Sorraya Brashear-Evans is an Emmy Award-winning Motion Graphics Designer and VFX Compositor with nearly a decade of experience in the television and streaming industries. Brashear-Evans had the privilege of crafting visual stories for top companies like BBC America, CBS New York, MLB, Paramount+, and Warner Bros. Discovery, combining her passion for storytelling with a keen eye for design to create impactful visuals.

Brashear-Evans is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Design and Creative Technology at The College of New Jersey, where she teaches motion design and visual effects. She thrives on guiding students as they navigate their creative journeys, sharing her industry knowledge and helping them bring their ideas to life.

Brashear-Evans is also completing her MFA in 3D Animation and Visual Effects at the Academy of Art University, where she serves as a Lead Compositor at StudioX. This role has given her hands-on experience with industry-level projects and a chance to refine her compositing and animation skills further.

When Brashear-Evans is not teaching, designing, or working on films, you might find her lost in a sci-fi novel, or brainstorming ideas for her next film project. She is always excited to connect with fellow creatives, collaborators, and storytellers—so feel free to reach out!