Student Complaint or Appeal Procedure

The School of the Arts and Communication has a well defined procedure for student complaints and appeals, which is explained to all students by the dean each year at the Dean’s Welcome address in August.
- The student should contact the instructor about the issue first, either by sending an email message or in person, to request a private appointment in the instructor’s office. If the student does not receive a response within a few days, the student should send a second email message.
- If the meeting with the instructor does not resolve the issue, the student should request a meeting with the department chair.
- If the issue is still not resolved, the student may request an appointment with the assistant dean. In the event that the assistant dean’s decision is not accepted by the student, the issue may be brought to the attention of the dean.