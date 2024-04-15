TCNJ Lyric Theatre performance to celebrate Jason Robert Brown

TCNJ Lyric Theatre will present “A Jason Robert Brown Celebration,” with special guest, Broadway’s Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Almost Famous, Songs For A New World) on Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Kendall Main Stage Theater. Purchase your tickets today!

Nathan Brewer, director of Lyric Theatre and adjunct faculty, describes this event as an opportunity to celebrate legendary living composers.

“To study his body of work, to learn directly from him, to perform his songs with a Broadway star who is associated with the composer— is unparalleled by any other higher education program,” he said.

This once-in-a-lifetime production celebrating American musical composer and lyricist, Jason Robert Brown is a revue of his greatest work, curated exclusively for the TCNJ community. TCNJ Lyric Theatre has been given special permission by Brown to use his work and put together a celebratory performance. The staged production will include his work featured in Parade, The Bridges of Madison County, Songs For A New World, 13 and many more.

Students in TCNJ Lyric Theatre had the opportunity to attend a workshop with Brown in New York City this past February. Students were able to perform for the composer and receive feedback and advice on areas to improve on and provided a variety of singing techniques that students can apply to their own performances.

Jazailis Gual, a senior communication studies major, who attended the workshop with Brown, expressed how grateful she was to be able to perform for him and be given incredible advice to evolve as a singer.

“Singing and working with Jason Robert Brown on one of his own songs was a once in a lifetime experience,” she said.

TCNJ Lyric Theatre allows students to study the works of lyrical composers and grow as performers in an academic environment. By working with professionals such as Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lippa, Jeanine Tesori, Kate Baldwin and Joshua Henry, the program brings a level of professionalism to the college setting that is incredibly exciting for students interested in pursuing musical theater.

“TCNJ Lyric Theatre is absolutely the place to be if you are interested in developing your talent as an entertainer,” said Justin Drayton, a senior political science major.

“A Celebration of Jason Robert Brown” will take place at Kendall Main Stage Theater at 7:30 p.m. on April 17. Purchase your tickets here!

– Leah Cruz ‘26