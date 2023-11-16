ArtsComm After Dark

Art Exhibitions, Arters Market, Music Performance, Film Screening & More!

Each December, on the last day of classes, TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication opens its doors for ArtsComm After Dark, an evening of celebration. On Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, students, faculty, staff, and guests will have the opportunity to visit studios, galleries, performance spaces, and experience the creative work of students from the Departments of Art and Art Education; Communication, Journalism, and Film; Design and Creative Technology; and Music. Stay tuned for the event schedule and more details.