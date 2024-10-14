Senior BFA Students Showcase in Solo Exhibitions

Students and faculty joined four senior BFA students in celebrating the opening of their solo exhibitions in AIMM 111 and 119 galleries with an opening reception on Oct 2.

This first session of solo exhibition runs now through Oct. 31 and features:

Abigail Buckley ’25 (Fine Arts)

Buckley created a collection of colorful watercolor paintings that feature natural landscapes and animals. Viewers can begin her exhibit by walking through a curtain of colorful painted paper leaves. She used her life experiences to inspire her work. Although she does try to tell a story with her pieces, Buckley left her work open to interpretation. Her collection is titled The Journey of Life.

Nate Johnson ’25 (Fine Arts)

Johnson’s work features both elements of photography and video work. The concepts of time, technology and how the digital age is affecting the real world are shown in his pieces. Johnson has a uniquely made video that is played on a set of monitors and viewers can put on headphones to listen and watch his concept come to life. His collection is The View from the Floating Hourglass.

Joy Park ’25 (Fine Art)

Park displays a collection of photographs that explore the different forms of relationships that a person can have over time. This concept is heavily inspired by her own experiences and observations of others. Along with the photographs are pieces of rope that signify connection, which ties into the title of her collection In Harmony.

Sarah Romano ’25 (Fine Art)

Romano’s collection titled Navigating – Closure are several acrylic paintings that show the complexities of healing from trauma. Although she uses her own experiences as inspiration, the series of paintings do not tell a specific story, or her story particularly, but Romano wants to feature specific experiences that a viewer could resonate with.

“I wanted to kind of put it out on canvases and get it out there so that I can kind of have a therapeutic experience and letting go and also hopefully bring something to others as well that could be therapeutic and hopeful,” Romano said.

The second session of solo exhibitions will feature four more students and will run from Nov. 11 to Dec. 8.

TCNJ Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the AIMM Building. Gallery hours can be found on the TCNJ Art Gallery page.

– Ashley Peng ’25