School launches ArtsComm Connectors Program

ArtsComm Connectors is a peer mentoring program introduced this year in the School of the Arts and Communication. This program was created by Assistant Dean Erica Bagnarelli with the support of Dean Pamela Barnett.

The program connects new students (first-year, transfers and pathway) with a mentor who is an already established student. Mentors help guide new students with making their transition into TCNJ more comfortable.

“I believe in layers of support for any of our students, especially the ones that are most vulnerable coming in the door and maybe not feeling connected,” Bagnarelli explained. “If you had just one more person that said ‘Hello’, that was a smiling, friendly face, that makes a difference. Even better, if you really had someone that could help guide and navigate when there were challenges that we as a team could help brainstorm.”

ArtsComm Connectors act as another layer of support for students in the School of the Arts and Communication. Even if mentors do not know an answer, they can still help guide students with finding someone who does.

Bagnarelli emphasized that a program like this is important because its goal is to help new students feel a sense of community and belonging.

Not only do new students benefit from this program, mentors benefit as well. Students who become mentors can gain skills in leadership and mentoring. They also help foster more connections within the ArtsComm community, can add to their resume with valuable experience in student engagement and support, and contribute to the success and cohesion of the school and departments.

Along with those benefits, many Connectors joined because they just wanted to help guide and support new students. They understand the challenges of being a first-year student in college or being a new student.

“I decided to be a connector because I think the School of the Arts and Communication has so much to offer, and I love being able to help share all of those great opportunities with new students,” said Tristan Weisenbach ‘25, a journalism and professional writing major. “Coming to college for the first time as a first-year or transfer student can be tricky and scary at times, so I think it’s great that we now have a team of experienced students who can help guide and support those who are just starting out on their journeys.”

In the future, Bagnarelli hopes to create an E-board which would give mentors a chance to hone skills they are most interested in and connect them with alumni.

“I have so much hope for this program. I can’t wait to see it grow,” Bagnarelli said.

Find out more about the ArtsComm Connectors on the School of Arts and Communication website.

– Ashley Peng ’25