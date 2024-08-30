A Message from Dean Barnett

Dear ArtsComm Students,

During strategic planning last year, we asked all members of our community how we could be even better, and we found that students and alumni especially kept zooming in on the same thing. Both groups wanted opportunities to connect with each other, and both groups asked for more focus on preparing students for careers. I am excited to share some initiatives underway to help you on your professional path.

First, you will be invited to a monthly series of “Alumni Chats” where alumni speak on issues that are relevant to the future of their industries, from new technologies to entrepreneurship. Alumni from all departments will participate. Students who attend and alumni speakers will be invited to a LinkedIn group so you can continue the conversation and build connections and networks.

Second, we have set a goal that every ArtsComm student will complete an internship or equivalent transcripted professional experience before graduation. This will enrich your learning and give you a leg up when you seek your first post-college job. “Internship experience is often the deciding factor when employers are evaluating two otherwise equivalent candidates.” (NACE Job Outlook: 2022, 2021).

There are so many great opportunities for students with your skill sets as well as willingness to learn and work hard! Here is just a sample of postings in Handshake today. I’ve spoken with some of these employers, and they are open to different majors who can make their case. If you think you can do a job or internship, apply!

Trenton Makes, a startup incubator, will give you experience evaluating entrepreneurial tech startup proposals and planning events.

NJ Office of the Public Defender is looking for a student to work on their social media strategy.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is selecting interns to work in any of their 40+ departments.

Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope has a teaching-artist-in-training opportunity.

DoughMain Financial Literacy Foundation in Princeton teaches kids and needs a Graphic Design intern.

The New York Historical Society needs researchers for an upcoming exhibition about music in NYC in the 1970s.

SportsNet New York interns will contribute to production of programs such as “Mets Pre Game”

Martha Stewart’s Wedding Salon is seeking Writing Interns.

The Digital Atelier on the Campus of Grounds for Sculpture seeks a Molding & Casting Technician.

Here is the process for seeking and registering for an internship for credit:

Register for Handshake Search for Relevant Internships (using keywords, location, major, and more!) Consider options that are easily accessible by public transportation to NYC or Philadelphia. If you wish to obtain academic credit you will seek the support of a supervising faculty member in your department. Connect with the Program Assistant in your department who can direct you to paperwork to be completed and signed and who can answer questions about the process in your department.

I look forward to seeing you at Alumni Chats and let’s get going on that goal that each and every one of you will have an internship or some professional experience during your time here. Make a plan with your advisor for when you will do an internship or other experience, and start searching now so you get a sense of what is out there.

Best Regards,

Dean Barnett