School of the Arts and Communication presents fall 2024 season

This fall, TCNJ’s School of the Arts and Communication will present several signature events showcasing an array of artistic talents, cultural influences, and musical styles as part of its 2024 season.

The season kicks off on Sept. 4 with the opening panel and reception for TCNJ Art Gallery’s RE/NEW: The 2024 TCNJ Faculty Biennial. The exhibition will feature the creative work of TCNJ faculty, including Anita Allyn; Chung Sum Chak; Quinn Collins; Belinda Haikes; Kenneth Kaplowitz; Kyle LoPinto; Elizabeth Mackie and Elizabeth Van Der Heijden.

The season continues with the launch of a new speaker series, “Communication for the Common Good.” The series will feature experts, including from the fields of Communication Studies and Journalism, to address how to better communicate issues that most divide us. The first event in this series is a Presidential Debate Watch Party on Sept. 10 that will be facilitated by Dean Pamela Barnett and a faculty member from Political Science. Jay Rosen, NYU professor and author of PressThink will visit the campus on Sept. 25 for a lecture on “The Case for Pro-Democracy Election Coverage.”

The inaugural recital of the Faculty Artist Recital Series showcases Professor Alex Bender on trumpet.

The season will also feature an additional TCNJ Art Gallery exhibition featuring the work of Simona Prives and Juyon Lee in October, and several performances by TCNJ music faculty and students throughout the fall.

“As TCNJ’s arts and culture hub, the School of the Arts and Communication is excited to offer a dynamic season featuring a variety of exhibitions, performances and forums that promise to engage and inspire our audiences,” said School of the Arts and Communication Dean Pamela Barnett. “Our mission includes fostering creativity, connections and communication, and each event invites us to connect with the works and ideas presented, and with each other.”

For the latest information about the following events, to purchase ticket information, and to view more events, please visit this website.

RE/NEW: The 2024 TCNJ Faculty Biennial

Featuring the creative work by TCNJ Faculty

Sept. 4 – Oct. 20 | Opening Reception: Wednesday, Sept. 4

TCNJ Art Gallery

Presidential Debate Watch Party

Dean Barnett will collaborate with faculty from Political Science for pre- and post-debate dialogue.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Kendall Hall TV Studio

Faculty Artist Recital Series: Alex Bender, TCNJ Artist-teacher of trumpet

In a time when musicians embrace both specialization and a broad range of interests, this program invites listeners to explore the styles that have shaped my love of music. The recital, titled ‘Impact,’ features classical, jazz, and Latin influences through works by Shchedrin and Gershwin, a recital premiere by TCNJ Artist-teacher of trumpet, Professor Alex Bender’s former teacher, David Biedenbender, and the Tomasi Concerto—”a pinnacle of the trumpet repertoire.”

Friday, Sept. 13

Mildred & Ernest. E. Mayo Concert Hall

The Case for Pro-Democracy Election Coverage: Lecture by Jay Rosen

NYU professor and author of PressThink will present a public lecture.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Mildred & Ernest. E. Mayo Concert Hall

Simona Prives | Juyon Lee

October 30 – December 6, 2024 | Opening Day Artist Talks: Wednesday, Oct. 30

TCNJ Art Gallery

TCNJ Homecoming: Concert on the Steps

Saturday, Oct. 19

Music Building Lawn

TCNJ Jazz Ensemble

Under the direction of Doug Beavers

Saturday, Nov. 16

Kendall Main Stage Theater

TCNJ Bands

Friday, Nov. 22

Kendall Main Stage Theater

Music Chamberfest Performances

ArtsComm After Dark

Students from across the school will showcase their creative work.

Friday, Dec. 6

AIMM Building, Kendall Hall and Music Building