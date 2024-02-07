TCNJ named top-ranked public college in region by U.S. News

Join us on Sunday, March 24, at 2:30 pm in Mayo Concert Hall for Illegal: A New Musical, an exhilarating and moving new show about America’s earliest illegal immigrants, inspired by family secrets and poetry etched into the walls of Angel Island during Chinese Exclusion.

Featuring a FREE Staged Concert Reading

Plus: Q&A with the Musical Creators!

Doors Open at 2 pm

Sponsored by TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication

Co-Sponsors: TCNJ Division of Inclusive Excellence, TCNJ School of Education, TCNJ School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and AAPI Montclair