School of the Arts and Communication presents spring 2024 season

This spring, TCNJ’s School of the Arts and Communication will present several signature events showcasing an array of artistic talents, cultural influences, and musical styles as part of its spring 2024 season.
The season kicks off on Feb. 7 with the opening panel and reception for TCNJ Art Gallery’s new exhibition, Two Years Gone. The exhibition will feature contemporary Ukrainian art and a series of lectures and roundtable discussions, including a Distinguished Lecturer Talk by Professor of Art History and Human Rights José Luis Falconi of the University of Connecticut on Monday, Feb. 12. Falconi will offer a defense of art and the humanities even in the most complicated of contexts—such as war.
The season continues with performances by Las Cafeteras, a L.A.-based cross-cultural band described as “a sonic explosion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes that document stories of a community seeking to ‘build a world where many would fit.’
TCNJ will also welcome Illegal: A New Musical, a moving show about America’s earliest illegal immigrants, inspired by family secrets and poetry etched into the walls of Angel Island, where about one million immigrants were detained and inspected under the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.
The Life After Loss Concert presented by TCNJ Wind Ensemble and TCNJ Choir’s TCNJ Rocks On! 2.0 with Vintage Feedback round out the spring season.
“The School of the Arts and Communication is TCNJ’s arts and culture hub and we’re delighted to offer a season that advances with our values as a school,” said School of the Arts and Communication Dean Pamela Barnett. “Our mission includes fostering creativity and connections and each performance showcases fantastic creativity and invites us to connect, whether across cultures or through our common human experience of loss.”
For the latest information about the following events, to purchase ticket information, and to view more events, please visit tcnjcenterforthearts.tcnj.edu/calendar
Two Years Gone
An exhibition of contemporary Ukrainian art curated by Dylan Siegel
Feb. 7 – March 7 | Opening Reception: Feb. 7
TCNJ Art Gallery
Las Cafeteras
Described by The LA Times as “uniquely Angeleno mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock … live, they’re magnetic.”
Wednesday, March 6
Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater
Illegal: A New Musical
A free staged concert reading, plus a Q&A with the musical creators
Sunday, March 24
Mayo Concert Hall
TCNJ Rocks On! 2.0 with Vintage Feedback
Featuring the hit music of Prince, The Who, Dolly Parton, The Jackson 5, Elton John, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Tears for Fears, Gloria Estefan, and more!
Saturday, April 20
Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater
TCNJ Wind Ensemble Presents Life After Loss Concert
In collaboration with The Artivism Project at TCNJ
Saturday, April 27
Mayo Concert Hall
The Two Years Gone and related programming is made possible with the generous support of the Robert Lehman Foundation.
The exhibition is made possible in part, by The Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through funding from the Mercer County Board of Chosen Commissioners and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.
