School of the Arts and Communication presents spring 2024 season

This spring, TCNJ’s School of the Arts and Communication will present several signature events showcasing an array of artistic talents, cultural influences, and musical styles as part of its spring 2024 season.

The season kicks off on Feb. 7 with the opening panel and reception for TCNJ Art Gallery’s new exhibition, Two Years Gone. The exhibition will feature contemporary Ukrainian art and a series of lectures and roundtable discussions, including a Distinguished Lecturer Talk by Professor of Art History and Human Rights José Luis Falconi of the University of Connecticut on Monday, Feb. 12. Falconi will offer a defense of art and the humanities even in the most complicated of contexts—such as war.

The season continues with performances by Las Cafeteras, a L.A.-based cross-cultural band described as “a sonic explosion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes that document stories of a community seeking to ‘build a world where many would fit.’

TCNJ will also welcome Illegal: A New Musical, a moving show about America’s earliest illegal immigrants, inspired by family secrets and poetry etched into the walls of Angel Island, where about one million immigrants were detained and inspected under the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

The Life After Loss Concert presented by TCNJ Wind Ensemble and TCNJ Choir’s TCNJ Rocks On! 2.0 with Vintage Feedback round out the spring season.

“The School of the Arts and Communication is TCNJ’s arts and culture hub and we’re delighted to offer a season that advances with our values as a school,” said School of the Arts and Communication Dean Pamela Barnett. “Our mission includes fostering creativity and connections and each performance showcases fantastic creativity and invites us to connect, whether across cultures or through our common human experience of loss.”

For the latest information about the following events, to purchase ticket information, and to view more events, please visit tcnjcenterforthearts.tcnj.edu/calendar

Two Years Gone

An exhibition of contemporary Ukrainian art curated by Dylan Siegel

Feb. 7 – March 7 | Opening Reception: Feb. 7

TCNJ Art Gallery

Las Cafeteras

Described by The LA Times as “uniquely Angeleno mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock … live, they’re magnetic.”

Wednesday, March 6

Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater

Illegal: A New Musical

A free staged concert reading, plus a Q&A with the musical creators

Sunday, March 24

Mayo Concert Hall

TCNJ Rocks On! 2.0 with Vintage Feedback

Featuring the hit music of Prince, The Who, Dolly Parton, The Jackson 5, Elton John, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Tears for Fears, Gloria Estefan, and more!

Saturday, April 20

Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater

TCNJ Wind Ensemble Presents Life After Loss Concert

In collaboration with The Artivism Project at TCNJ

Saturday, April 27

Mayo Concert Hall

The Two Years Gone and related programming is made possible with the generous support of the Robert Lehman Foundation.

The exhibition is made possible in part, by The Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through funding from the Mercer County Board of Chosen Commissioners and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

###