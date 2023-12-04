School to celebrate ArtsComm After Dark

As the fall semester comes to a close, the School of the Arts and Communication will celebrate its students’ hard work and accomplishments at ArtsComm After Dark, this Friday, Dec. 8 from 5-9 p.m. Students from all five departments will showcase their work in the Art and Interactive Multimedia (AIMM) Building, Kendall Hall, and the Music Building.

Throughout the AIMM Building, guests will be able to view projects in the lobby, in the classrooms of the first two floors of the building, TCNJ Art Gallery, and the recording studio. The projects were created by students from various majors and range from photography, sculpture, writing, graphic design, and much more.

The art gallery will display the student-created Image-Movement-Sound Lab exhibition, with performances of open mic sessions. Nearby in AIMM 111 will be a senior group exhibition composed of 10 students who previously had their own galleries. One senior fine arts major Jessie Bodnar will be featured in this group exhibit, with photos of her own on display.

“We are all able to show what we have been working towards with individual pieces that we made in the exhibit we called Glimpse. It will be a glimpse into each of our work and we will be selling additional work outside the gallery,” Bodnar said.

In Kendall Hall, Communications Studies will present research and projects covering multiple concentrations, followed by film screenings of student-produced works. These screenings will include trailers, narrative pieces, and documentaries from various filmmaking and video classes, explained Professor and Chair of Communication Studies Susan Ryan.

“We hope that the audience will see how talented our students are and the level of dedication that they put into their work,” Ryan said. “We would like the campus and prospective students attending to know that the curriculum of the digital filmmaking and television specialization encourages both creativity and technical proficiency.”

One of Ryan’s students, senior communication studies major Alyssa Borrero, will premiere her work from her Community Documentary class.

“We’re looking forward to screening our documentary about Luis Rivera and the Arm in Arm organization and seeing how the audience responds,” Borrero said.

Later in the evening, TCNJ Wind Ensemble will hold their final performance of the semester after a pre-concert discussion. Led by Associate Professor of Music and Director of Bands Eric Laprade, the performance will feature the new works of guest composer Sally Lamb McCune. Anyone interested will need to purchase tickets in order to attend the concert and pre-discussion.

In the Pelson Lobby of the Music Building will be the Arter’s Market, which will take place for the entire duration of the evening. The Arter’s Market is an event held by RAM, TCNJ’s Rebel Art Movement club, in which students can sell their artwork to support their creations and promote themselves as artists. Some of these works include paintings, jewelry, clothing, and much more. Junior fine art major and RAM president Sarah Romano, is one of many artists who will be selling work at the market.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to see all the work that students create. It also is a great place to support the local community. I love how people from all majors come out to see what happens in AIMM and the Music Building, and I think it’s just an amazing way to end the semester,” Romano said.

ArtsComm After Dark is open to the public. Prospective students and their families are welcomed to attend the event in order to gain some insight on the opportunities and education the school has to offer.

“We are the school of creativity and connection and we are all coming together this Friday to celebrate those values as a school,” said Dean of the School of the Arts and Communication Pamela Barnett. “We are also excited to invite the whole college community and even prospective students who might enroll at TCNJ and join us next year.”

– Grace Murphy ’26