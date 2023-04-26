Communication Studies Faculty, Students Present Asian American Film Festival

Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., and Wednesday, May 3, 12:30­–6:30 p.m., Gitenstein Library Auditorium

As part of the AAPI Advocacy Campaign to raise awareness and inform students about AAPI history and contributions, students in Associate Professor of Communication Studies Yifeng Hu’s COM 487 course, “Reel Films on Asian American Experiences: Defying Injustice, Invisibility, and Misrepresentation” will present TCNJ’s first Asian American Film Festival. See flyer for details and film screening times.

The students who participated in the project include: Ann-Kerry Donaus ’23; Stefanie Lantigua ‘24; Weronika Kozlowska ‘25; Rachel Yoo ‘23; Breanna Stigler ‘25; Maya McKelvey ‘25; Elizabeth Richardson ‘23; Abhishta Tantry ‘23; Rachel Guloy ‘24; Sarah Cladek ‘23; Odalys Garcia-Lopez ‘24; and Alec McLeester ‘25.

The festival is sponsored by TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Education, and Division of Inclusive Excellence.