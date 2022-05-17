TCNJ launches arts administration minor

The School of the Arts and Communication has launched a new minor in Arts Administration and Cultural Entrepreneurship, which will prepare students in the arts, education, art history and business for leadership or management roles in arts organizations and cultural settings.

Housed within the Department of Art and Art History, the new minor will combine cross-disciplinary studies in arts leadership and selected business courses in management and marketing through a partnership between the School of the Arts and Communication and the School of Business.

The program builds upon existing courses, and faculty and staff expertise in museum studies, education and programming, community engagement, social justice in the arts, business, management and marketing.

“The new minor welcomes students from many disciplines to connect with the robust arts and culture sector of the economy and to explore this vibrant field with job opportunities in creative entrepreneurship, leadership, management, and marketing for commercial and non-profit art foundations, institutions and projects,” explained Liselot van der Heijden, department chair and professor of art and art history. “The curriculum invites students to be agents for change, have real impact, create visibility, and drive inclusive, sustainable, thriving arts organizations and projects with purpose.

Students will have the opportunity to gain practical experience in TCNJ Center for the Arts, including the TCNJ Art Gallery, Sarnoff Collection, and performance venues, as well as local partner institutions.

“The arts administration minor gives students the flexibility to pursue almost any professional track they can envision in the arts, while gaining hands-on experience in the field and partnering with community leaders,” said Carolina Blatt, associate professor and program coordinator of art education. “This program was designed to be rich with high-impact learning and opportunities to develop professional connections, preparing students to enter the art world with a wealth of networks and experiences.”

Career opportunities in arts administration include arts and performance venues, museums, galleries, arts centers, nonprofits, cultural sites, foundations, art collections, estates, and auction houses.

“Our new minor enables students to take steps toward a professional career with a wide range of opportunities from marketing, fundraising, and grant writing, to arts education and management of public art programs and advocacy organizations that are geared toward promoting social justice reforms through the arts,” said Lois Fichner-Rathus, professor of art and art history.

For more information, please visit the Arts Administration & Cultural Entrepreneurship webpage. For questions about the new minor, please email Liselot van der Heijden, Carolina Blatt or Olivia Burton.

— Meaghan Resta