TCNJ Lyric Theatre to perform in the Big Apple

TCNJ Opera Theatre to Perform A Grand Night of Opera with Symphony in C

TCNJ Lyric Theatre is taking its show on the road.

Students enrolled in the academic course will have the experience of a lifetime when they participate in masterclasses with two Broadway stars and perform in New York City this spring.

TCNJ Lyric Theatre will perform “Live Out Loud: The Music of Andrew Lippa,” in New York City on April 8 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, just steps from Times Square in the heart of the theater District.

“For many of the students, this is their New York City performance debut,” Lyric Theatre director Nathan Brewer said. “It’s going to be an exciting opportunity for all student performers.”

Live Out Loud features a revue of music by the Broadway composer, Lippa, including works from “Big Fish,” “Wild Party,” “The Addams Family,” and “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The show will feature Tony-award-winning actress Kate Baldwin, who will perform a solo, a duet with one of the students, and in a group number with all members of Lyric Theatre.

In preparation for the performance, the students participated in a masterclass with Lippa on March 30 and will rehearse with Baldwin on the day of the show in New York City.

“I have seen both Andrew and Kate teach masterclasses in person, and both of them are incredible teachers,” Brewer said. “They’ll provide encouraging, constructive, and life-changing insight for the Lyric Theatre members.”

Mark Squindo ’25, a music education major, who sings in many of the show’s songs, including duets and group numbers, says he is looking forward to working with Lippa and Baldwin.

“We are having such a fantastic time getting all the music together and I wouldn’t want to learn it with anyone else,” Squindo said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us.”

“This will be my first time performing in New York, and as an aspiring actor, it has been a dream of mine to work in such a fast pace and professional setting,” Kenu Ogbevire ’22, a biology major and featured soloist in the show, said. “Through our performance and master classes, I believe I will be getting a glimpse into my future as an actor.”

Tickets for the New York City show are now available. TCNJ Students, faculty, and staff who purchase a ticket for the NYC show are invited to take a free round-trip bus which departs TCNJ at 5 p.m. on April 8. There are 30 seats available. To reserve a seat on the bus, email Allison Russel at russela7@tcnj.edu.

TCNJ Lyric Theatre will perform an encore performance of the show on campus on Wednesday, April 13 at 8 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre. The performance is free and open to the public.

TCNJ Lyric Theatre is a course open to all majors at TCNJ. Learn more on their website.

— Meaghan Resta